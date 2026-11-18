One of my favorite movies this year was Lord & Miller's Project Hail Mary, which had an amazing screenplay adaptation by Drew Goddard based on Andy Weir's novel.

It takes us into space with Ryland Grace, a scientist trying to save the universe, with help from an alien friend he meets along the way named Rocky.

This is one of those films that captured hearts and minds when it came out, and is now rearing its head as we enter Awards Season, reminding people it exists and it's great.

Today, I want to talk about the script for the movie and a few lessons from it.

You can read the FYC draft below, which is more complete.

Project-Hail-Mary-Final-Shooting-Script.pdf

Now, let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





1. Characters Need to Make an Entrance, Twice

When we meet Ryland Grace, he's hanging upside down in a ship where he's the only survivor of an extended space mission. Then we meet him again as a teacher who is so thoughtful and joyous while engaging his class.

This is a really cool way to get to know Ryland in two different timelines. How could this teacher become the space traveler we meet? What could get him out there, millions of miles away from the people he cares about?

The fun thing in this movie is you're not worried about meeting a character once, but twice. So how do you make them different enough to hint at an arc, but also not show us a person completely changed, which would take the rest of the movie?

Goddard handles this by separating these two perspectives, having them kind of meet at the midpoint, and unravel at the end so we see not only that Ryland was forced to be a hero, but he was able to evolve into one thanks to people believing in him.

2. Anthropomorphize Aliens

Another thing I really dug about the movie was its handling of aliens. No, I know Andy Weir has spoken at length about how hw likes optimistic science fiction, and here, that shows.

In this story, we have an alien not trying to harm Grace, but to collaborate with us in order to save life across the universe.

The big lift here is making an alien without eyes or a face feel human, so we connect with him. Ryland solves that problem in the script and book by giving Rocky a voice that we embrace right away. And he also has arms that are very expressive.

These storytelling details exist on the page to help your imagination, and they translated to the screen to make Rocky one of the most popular characters of the year.

3. Open-Ended Ending

When you introduce a character twice, you could also give him two endings. But for Ryland Grace, his whole life has been defined by how we met him those two ways. Instead, Grace gets to choose his own ending.

I like this as a character development beat because it evolves him into someone determining his own fate, after the science community relegated him to one, and then science relegated him to this mission. He gets a peaceful ending that allows him to explore and be a part of an alien civilization and go where no human has before.

There's some poetic justice in that.

Summing It All Up

I loved this screenplay. It was like this elegant adaptation that took the best parts of the book and translated those filmic qualities to the screen.

I will definitely be seeing it on the big screen again for the rerelease, and reading this script to pick up more screenwriting tips along the way.