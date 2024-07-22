Creating a short film can be an exciting and rewarding endeavor. It's a great way to hone your skills and to really showcase your talents in a smaller arena.

However, just like any project, it's crucial to plan and manage your finances effectively to ensure your project stays on track and within budget.

So, we threw a little short film template together for you. It should have enough on there for you to accurately predict what this costs and to help your production run smoothly.

Let's dive in.

Short Film Budget Template Short Film Title: Total Budget Estimate: Date Created: ABOVE THE LINE (ATL) Story Rights (if applicable):

Screenwriter Fees:

Producer Fees:

Director Fees:

Principal Cast Fees:

Casting Director Fees:

Script Breakdown: SUBTOTAL ATL: BELOW THE LINE (BTL) – PRE-PRODUCTION Location Scouting:

Permits and Insurance:

Equipment Rental (Pre-Production):

Production Design: Props: Set Dressing: Costumes: Makeup/Hair:

Rehearsals: SUBTOTAL BTL PRE-PRODUCTION: BELOW THE LINE (BTL) – PRODUCTION Equipment Rental (Production): Camera: Sound: Lighting: Grip:

Production Crew: Director of Photography: Sound Recordist: Gaffer: Grip: Production Assistants:

Transportation/Fuel:

Catering:

Production Office: SUBTOTAL BTL PRODUCTION: BELOW THE LINE (BTL) – POST-PRODUCTION Editing:

Sound Design and Mixing:

Color Correction:

Music (Composition/Licensing):

Visual Effects:

Festival Submission Fees: SUBTOTAL BTL POST-PRODUCTION: OTHER COSTS Contingency (10% of Total Budget):

Marketing/Promotion:

Fringe Costs (payroll taxes, etc.): SUBTOTAL OTHER: TOTAL PROJECT COST: NOTES: Line Item Detail: Break down larger categories (e.g., "Equipment Rental") into more specific items for better tracking.

Get quotes from vendors and compare prices to estimate costs accurately. Adjust: Be prepared to adjust your budget as the project progresses. Additional Tips: Software: Consider using budgeting software designed for film production (e.g., StudioBinder, Movie Magic Budgeting).

Consider using budgeting software designed for film production (e.g., StudioBinder, Movie Magic Budgeting). Templates: Many free templates are available online to help you get started.

Many free templates are available online to help you get started. Consultants: If you have a larger budget, consider hiring a production accountant or line producer to help manage your finances.

Any we missed?

Let me know in the comments.