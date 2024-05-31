Fable Studio has announced a new streaming service called Showrunner where the subscribers can use generative AI to create animated shows for them to watch based on prompts.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke this story, where it details how the company says the platform will write, voice, and animate the show the subscriber wants to see.

The subscriber has a lot of input, apparently able to choose the shot type, style of animation, and more.

You can see their launch video below.

What is Showrunner? The video uses animation styles heavily borrowed from anime and South Park, which stands out in that generative AI-stealing way. “The vision is to be the Netflix of AI,” said chief executive Edward Saatchi. “Maybe you finish all of the episodes of a show you’re watching and you click the button to make another episode. You can say what it should be about or you can let the AI make it itself.” You can now join the waitlist to be one of the first to test the platform. They'll have their own shows for you to watch as well, but the central idea is that you have a point of view in what you want to see, and it will service your desire for that. “It’ll understand the core conflict of your episode and develop it with another character or location,” Saatchi says. “Or you can say, ‘I want this specifically to be the next scene.'” They have experience doing that in the past, and even released an app last year that allowed you to make your own South Park episodes. Fable actually published a research paper on how they built the program that generates the show. “Our South Park episodes were a research project that took on a life of their own,” Saatchi said. “Seeing the huge desire of people to make their own episodes of TV, we’ve built Showrunner as a Netflix of AI to power original works of art that can stand the test of time, and to let people bring their stories to life.”

