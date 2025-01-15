While the world might be focused on the latest DJI drones (and possible drone bans) and TikTok news lately, the professional camera industry appears to be quietly at work preparing their big announcements and updates for the spring season of trade shows and conventions.

Yet, while we expect to hear more from the big name manufacturers like Canon, Blackmagic, Panasonic, Fujifilm, etc… here soon, we do get a sneak peek at some major firmware updates that are on the way for some of Sony’s flagship line of cameras.

Sony has announced that firmware updates for the Alpha 1 II, Alpha 1, and Alpha 9 III will be available starting later this month and will bring a range of improvements including the expansion of shutter speed options for said cameras. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights for these upcoming Sony firmware updates.

Sony Alpha Firmware Updates As mentioned above, Sony has shared that these firmware updates will be available starting in January 2025. And, with it already being halfway through January 2025, we’d expect to see these updates roll out very soon. The crux of these new improvements are all designed to elevate the experience with these camera for professional photographers and filmmakers. These updates will include shooting enhancements like the expanded shutter speed options and focus bracketing improvements, as well as new movie features and operability upgrades. Here are the highlights of the firmware updates shared by Sony: Shooting Enhancements: Expanded shutter speed options and focus bracketing improvements.

Movie Features: Better image quality with User LUTs and automatic still creation from movie frames.

Operability Upgrades: Custom key settings during playback, FTP scheduling, and continued shooting during transfers.

Camera Authenticity Solution: Enhanced content verification for professional photographers, with expanded compatibility and streamlined workflows. Sony Camera Firmware Updates Sony

Camera Authenticity Solution Updates Along with the shooting and operability upgrades mentioned above, the other big news here is that Sony is set to bring compatibility with the Alpha 1 II, Alpha 1, and Alpha 9 III for Sony’s expanding Camera Authenticity Solution. This expansion will include the launch of an Image Validation Site and the Digital Signature Upgrade License which has been created specifically for select news organizations and their staff photographers. This new service is designed to enhance the implementation of C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), particularly within the news industry, by providing additional authenticity information and introducing a streamlined workflow for professionals requiring higher content verification standards. Plus, as a member of the C2PA Steering Committee, Sony shares that it plans to continue to play a leading role in developing these standards and driving their broader implementation. Sony Camera Authenticity Solution Sony