Way back in the 2010s, there was a rumor that we were going to get an R-rated Star Trek written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. It was such a weird and wonderful idea.

Tarantino's independent and exciting voice, taking on the world of Star Trek and delivering us something both challenging and pulpy, sounds pretty amazing.

In another universe, on a different Earth, people are talking about that movie and are having a blast.

But in this universe, it's but a memory and a "what if" in Hollywood lore.

Enter Simon Pegg, the guy who would have been one of the stars of this movie. He was recently at the Fan Expo Boston, where he said J.J. Abrams and producer Lindsey Weber once walked him through the plot of Tarantino’s film.

He told Collider:

“That was what we call in the business batshit crazy. It was everything you would expect a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek script to be. I think it would have been such an incredible sort of curio to see Star Trek through his lens. I don’t know how it would have gone over with the fans, but it certainly would have been an interesting thing.”

The plot would have reportedly centered on the U.S.S. Enterprise crew visiting an Earth-like planet technologically and culturally locked in a 1930s gangster setting.

This concept was a direct, albeit much grittier, feature-length expansion of the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode, "A Piece of the Action," where the crew encounters a planet that has modeled its entire society on a book about mob-run Chicago.

That sounds very Tarantino to me!

Ultimately, the project never materialized. And we're left with just a dream.

