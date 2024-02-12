This year's lineup of Super Bowl trailers ranged from blockbuster sequels and big-budget superhero sagas to groundbreaking original films and cutting-edge animation.

Each of them was vying for the audience's attention with breathtaking visuals, intriguing storylines, and star-studded casts.

Whether you're a cinephile or just love the spectacle of the Super Bowl commercials, these trailers are a clear signal that the movie-going experience is alive, well, and more thrilling than ever.

Let's dive in.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Teaser Release Date: July 26, 2024

Directed by Shawn Levy

Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, & Shawn Levy

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Official Trailer Release Date: June 28, 2024

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

Screenplay by Michael Sarnoski

'Wicked' First Look Release Date: November 27, 2024

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Screenplay by Winnie Holzman & Stephen Schwartz

'Inside Out 2' Teaser Release Date: June 14, 2024

Directed by Kelsey Mann

Written by Meg LeFauve

'Monkey Man' Trailer Release Date: April 5, 2024

Directed by Dev Patel

Screenplay by Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, & John Collee

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Trailer Release Date: March 8, 2024

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Written by Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Trailer Release Date: May 10, 2024

Directed by Wes Ball

Written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, & Patrick Aison

'The Fall Guy' TV Spot Release Date: May 3, 2024

Directed by David Leitch

Written by Drew Pearce

'TWISTERS' Release Date: July 19, 2024

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Screenplay by Mark L. Smith

'Despicable Me 4' Super Bowl Spot Release Date: July 3, 2024

Directed by Chris Renaud

Written by Mike White & Ken Daurio

'IF' Super Bowl Spot Release Date: May 17, 2024

Directed by John Krasinski

Written by John Krasinski

'Bob Marley: One Love' Super Bowl Spot Release Date: February 14, 2024

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Screenplay by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, & Reinaldo Marcus Green

Which one are you most excited to see?

Let us know in the comments.