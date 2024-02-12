Check Out All The Movie Trailers That Debuted During the Super Bowl
What are you excited to see this coming year?
This year's lineup of Super Bowl trailers ranged from blockbuster sequels and big-budget superhero sagas to groundbreaking original films and cutting-edge animation.
Each of them was vying for the audience's attention with breathtaking visuals, intriguing storylines, and star-studded casts.
Whether you're a cinephile or just love the spectacle of the Super Bowl commercials, these trailers are a clear signal that the movie-going experience is alive, well, and more thrilling than ever.
Let's dive in.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Teaser
Release Date: July 26, 2024
Directed by Shawn Levy
Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, & Shawn Levy
'A Quiet Place: Day One' Official Trailer
Release Date: June 28, 2024
Directed by Michael Sarnoski
Screenplay by Michael Sarnoski
'Wicked' First Look
Release Date: November 27, 2024
Directed by Jon M. Chu
Screenplay by Winnie Holzman & Stephen Schwartz
'Inside Out 2' Teaser
Release Date: June 14, 2024
Directed by Kelsey Mann
Written by Meg LeFauve
'Monkey Man' Trailer
Release Date: April 5, 2024
Directed by Dev Patel
Screenplay by Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, & John Collee
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Trailer
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Directed by Mike Mitchell
Written by Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Trailer
Release Date: May 10, 2024
Directed by Wes Ball
Written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, & Patrick Aison
'The Fall Guy' TV Spot
Release Date: May 3, 2024
Directed by David Leitch
Written by Drew Pearce
'TWISTERS'
Release Date: July 19, 2024
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung
Screenplay by Mark L. Smith
'Despicable Me 4' Super Bowl Spot
Release Date: July 3, 2024
Directed by Chris Renaud
Written by Mike White & Ken Daurio
'IF' Super Bowl Spot
Release Date: May 17, 2024
Directed by John Krasinski
Written by John Krasinski
'Bob Marley: One Love' Super Bowl Spot
Release Date: February 14, 2024
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
Screenplay by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, & Reinaldo Marcus Green
