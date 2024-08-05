The world is abuzz with M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, which was a box office hit in its opening weekend and the topic of many discussions.So much happened in this movie, but the ending is what we want to talk about in particular. So today, we're going to unpack just what happened at the end of Trap.

Spoilers for Trap to follow!

Let's dive in.

How Does 'Trap' End?

The ending of M. Night Shyamalan's Trap is filled with twists and turns that leave the audience guessing until the very end. Let's break it down into sections and discuss exactly what happened.

The Titular Trap at the Concert

Cooper Adams, taking his teenage daughter, Riley, to pop star Lady Raven's concert. While there, Cooper notices a ton of police at the venue, as well as an FBI profiler and some FBI agents. He learns that the police believe they have successfully trapped the serial killer known as "The Butcher" at a Lady Raven concert, and have closed off all exits in order to find him.

Why this concert?

Well, they found a ticket receipt found at one of the crime scenes, as well as some video of the killer.

So Cooper, who is The Butcher, has to figure out a way out of this concert, while man after man is being detained at the show.

Cooper's Escape with Lady Raven

In order to escape the police, Cooper orchestrates a scheme where he fakes his daughter is a cancer survivor, to get her on stage with Lady Raven. Them they go back stage.

Cooper gets Lady Raven alone and admits he's The Butcher. He then blackmails her into helping him and his daughter leave the concert safely -- by saying he will kill the guy he has trapped in the basement if she does not help. This leads to a thrilling chase as they try to evade the police and head to Cooper's home.

Cooper's Home

Lady Raven visits Cooper's home and reveals his secret to his family after some tense moments. She confronts him, exposing him as the Butcher, while his family watches in horror.

Cooper then has to escape his own home as the cops show up, kidnapping Lady Raven in her Limo and then escaping out into the neighborhood.

Cooper eventually returns home after the police leave to confront his wife.

It is revealed that the Lady Raven ticket left behind in the house was not a mistake by the killer. Cooper's wife, Rachel, had suspected he was having an affair and followed him to a house where he did his kills. She then secretly thought he may be The butcher. So she planted the receipt to put the cops onto the trail.

Cooper is then ambushed by cops there, who have set a trap at the house. He leaves and is able to hug his kids on the way out, and right a bicycle that was left on the lawn.

The Ending of 'Trap'

The film ends with Cooper being transported in an FBI van, seemingly captured. However, he manages to free himself from the handcuffs, using a spoke from the bicycle he picked up.

Once the cuffs are off, he laughs, hinting at his ability to escape once again.

This leaves the audience with an ambiguous ending, suggesting that he may continue his killing spree.

The 'Trap' Post-Credit Scene

A post-credit scene adds another layer to the ending.

We see the vendor who had interacted with Cooper earlier is revealed to be a fan of true crime and the Butcher. He watches the news report of Cooper's arrest and has a meltdown, realizing he had unknowingly helped the killer.

The Twist in 'Trap'

Everyone goes into M. Night Shyamalan movies waiting for a twist. But the twist in Trap is just that there is no twist. It's a straightforward and enjoyable thriller.

The Ending of 'Trap' Explained

The ending of Trap explores themes of deception, betrayal, and the consequences of hidden secrets. It also is a fun look at being a girl dad and doing whatever it takes for your kids to be happy.

The open ending leaves room for interpretation, allowing the audience to decide what ultimately happens to Cooper. I think we can suspect he gets out, leaving Shyamalan open for ideas for a sequel.

Overall, the ending is a suspenseful and thought-provoking conclusion to a thrilling film. It leaves a lasting impression and has that fun, dangerous promise that there's still a killer on the loose.