The best way to learn TV writing is to read a bunch of TV pilots and episodes, so we've gathered over 100 of them here for you to check out. They cover every genre imaginable as well as cable, network, and streaming television.

If you want to learn how to write a TV show, you have to read a lot of TV. Show us your great twists, refine your characters, and set up some incredible stakes. Remember, always go for the unexpected, and refuse to be boring.

Start thinking about a lasting image that will make the audience tune in again and woe development executives as well. I like to make them mirror our opening. But that's just me.

Use this database to get deep into the shows you love and even a few you may not have heard about to learn the craft and begin your TV writing adventure.

103 TV Pilots and Episodes Across Genres to Read and Download