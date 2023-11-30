The best way to learn TV writing is to read a bunch of TV pilots and episodes, so we've gathered over 100 of them here for you to check out. They cover every genre imaginable as well as cable, network, and streaming television.  

If you want to learn how to write a TV show, you have to read a lot of TV. Show us your great twists, refine your characters, and set up some incredible stakes. Remember, always go for the unexpected, and refuse to be boring. 

Start thinking about a lasting image that will make the audience tune in again and woe development executives as well. I like to make them mirror our opening. But that's just me. 

Use this database to get deep into the shows you love and even a few you may not have heard about to learn the craft and begin your TV writing adventure. 

103 TV Pilots and Episodes Across Genres to Read and Download 

  1. Big Bang Theory (Pilot)
  2. Big Bang Theory, "The Griffin Equivalency"
  3. The Crown (Pilot)
  4. Fleabag (Pilot)
  5. Friends, "Episode 108 – The One Where Nana Dies Twice"
  6. Game of Thrones (Pilot)
  7. The Good Place (Pilot)
  8. The Good Wife (Pilot)
  9. The Good Wife, "Stripped"
  10. Grey’s Anatomy (Early Pilot)
  11. Grey's Anatomy,  "A Hard Day's Night" (Pilot)
  12. Grey’s Anatomy, Episode 108, “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?”
  13. Grey’s Anatomy, Episode 201, “Enough is Enough (No More Tears)”
  14. Grey’s Anatomy, Episode 202, “Into You Like a Train”
  15. How to Get Away with Murder (Pilot)
  16. The Last Ship
  17. Mad Men (Pilot)
  18. Masters of Horror (Episode 3)
  19. Outlander, "Sassenach"
  20. Pose (Pilot)
  21. The Queen’s Gambit (Pilot)
  22. Scandal (Early Pilot 1)
  23. Scandal (Early Pilot 2)
  24. Scandal (Final Pilot)
  25. Scandal, Episode 301, “It’s Handled”
  26. Stranger Things (Pilot)
  27. Ted Lasso (Pilot)
  28. This Is Us (Pilot)
  29. Alias, "Truth Be Told"
  30. Alien Nation
  31. American Gothic
  32. Bad Cop-Bad Cop
  33. Ball & Chain
  34. Battlestar Galactica
  35. Beauty and the Beast, "Once Upon a Time in New York City"
  36. Brimstone
  37. Bruce Wayne
  38. Brutally Normal
  39. Buckaroo Banzai, "Supersize Those Fries"
  40. Charmed
  41. Columbo
  42. Cupid
  43. Dark City
  44. Dark Skies, "Awakening"
  45. Demonology
  46. Due South
  47. Elementary
  48. Enterprise, "Broken Bow"
  49. ER, "24 Hours"
  50. Everwood
  51. Fargo
  52. Farscape
  53. Felicity
  54. Freaks and Geeks
  55. Gilmore Girls
  56. Honolulu CRU
  57. Justice League of America
  58. Kung Fu
  59. LA Fed
  60. LA Law
  61. Law & Order SVU
  62. Lois and Clark
  63. Lost In Space
  64. Miami Vice
  65. Monk
  66. Moonlighting
  67. Night Watch
  68. Nip-Tuck
  69. Paranormal
  70. Paranormal Girl
  71. Party of Five
  72. Popular
  73. Quantum Leap, "Genesis - September 13, 1956"
  74. The Rockford Files
  75. Secret Agent Man
  76. Semper Fi
  77. Sliders
  78. Smallville
  79. Stargate SG-1
  80. Star Trek Voyager
  81. Star Trek - Deep Space Nine, "Emissary"
  82. Star Trek - The Next Generation, "Encounter at Farpoint"
  83. Stephen King's The Stand
  84. Storyteller
  85. The Crow
  86. The Dead Zone, "Wheel of Fortune"
  87. The Lucky Rabbit
  88. The O.C
  89. The Others
  90. The Prisoner, "The Edge of Within"
  91. Thirtysomething
  92. The Tick
  93. The Twilight Zone, "Where Is Everybody?"
  94. Tomorrowland
  95. Town Called Malice
  96. Twin Peaks, "Northwest Passage"
  97. Underworld
  98. Untitled Paul Reubens Show
  99. Utopia
  100. Wasteland
  101. West Wing
  102. Wild Palms, "Everything Must Go"
  103. Witchblade
script downloadscreenplay downloadtv pilottv pilotstv writingtv writer
Screenwriting