The Vegas Creative Software company has been busy here in 2023. Since announcing a new integration partnership with BorisFX Mocha into its video editing and compositing software suite back in August, as well as launching its new Vegas Pro 21, the company is now ready to roll out a whole new tiered set of pricing plan options.

Let’s take a look at these three new plans—Vegas Pro Edit, Vegas Pro Suite and a Vegas Pro Post—and explore what each contains and which one might be right for you and your post-production and editing needs.

Vegas Pro Edit This first plan looks to be the new base option for Vegas Pro as it will provide full access to Vegas Pro 21 with 20GB of cloud storage, plus Vegas Pro’s new speech-to-text and cloud-based text-to-speech editing features, as well as up to 20 royalty-free HD video and audio clips per month. This Vegas Pro Edit level’s pricing begins with a two-year subscription for $288 or can be purchased for a one-year plan for $144. Monthly subscriptions for Vegas Pro Edit begin at $19.99. Any interested users will also have the option to purchase a perpetual license after doing the two years for $199 offer with any additional version upgrades costing an extra $149.

Vegas Pro Suite This next Vegas Pro Suite level also includes access to Vegas Pro 21, as well as audio editing through Sound Forge audio studio and music production through AVID Music Studio. This level also unlocks BorisFX Motion Vegas planar tracking software alongside BorisFX Primatte Studio keying software and 50 GBs of cloud storage. You’ll also get unlimited HD videos and audio clips plus the same speech-to-text and text-to-speech cloud editing options. Two-year subscriptions for Vegas Pro Suite start with a two-year plan for $384 or a one-year plan for $192. Monthly subscriptions for the Vegas Pro Suite begin at $34.99. You also have the option for the same perpetual license for $299 with any additional version upgrades costing an extra $199.