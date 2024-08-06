It;'s actually pretty crazy how many actores and filmmakers go on Hot Ones and give incredibly thoughtful and honest answers about why things are the way they are in Hollywood.

The latest person to spt the facts is actor Vince Vaughn, who has been in many incredible movies like Swingers, Old School, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Wedding Crashers.

Vince Vaughn Catches a Hot Streak While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones www.youtube.com

When host Sean Evans asks Vaughn about why he's not doing R-rated comedies anymore, Vaughn gave a thoughtful and composed answer.

Check it out on Twitter.

In the clip, Vaughn says that development execs are stuck on a set of rules and are afraid to take risks, because if they fail they worry they will lose their jobs. That's why we get so many movies based on IP, and not originals.

Vaughn argues that these rules stifle creativity and don't necessarily make good movies. He believes that audiences still want to see R-rated comedies and predicts that these types of movies will be making a comeback soon, but maybe outside of the studio system first.

I thought this was a great and truthful quote about the state of the industry.

It's very frustrating for people trying to break in right now, especially those with original ideas. Still, it doesn't mean you stop writing, you just try to be theo ne who breaks through.

Let me know what you think in the comments.