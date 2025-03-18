Have you ever watched anything and thought the world it presented didn't exist in reality, but also you had no idea how to describe where it actually exists? That's how I feel about surrealism in film and TV. Today, I wanted to spend some time working on explaining the term and looking at some examples of it so we can identify it when we see it.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

Surrealism Definition 'Punch Drunk Love' CREDIT: Criterion Surrealism explores the realm of dreams and fantasy while staying grounded in a reality we know and recognize.



Surrealism Characteristics As I've said many times, the easiest way to identify stuff like this is to break down the tropes of what we see in this genre. Even though surrealism is "weird" it has lots of pillars you can latch onto to figure it out. And if this doesn't explain it to you, just watch a bunch of David Lynch stuff and you'll get it eventually. Juxtaposition: Unexpected combinations of objects and ideas create surprising and unsettling effects.

Unexpected combinations of objects and ideas create surprising and unsettling effects. Dreamlike Imagery: Depictions of distorted realities and fantastical scenes.

Depictions of distorted realities and fantastical scenes. Symbolism: Surrealist works often contain rich symbolic meanings, and invite the audience to interpret them in their own ways.

Surrealism Examples 'Being John Malkovich' CREDIT: Focus Features Maybe the easiest way to define surrealism is just to look at some famous examples. I have to admit, these are movies and TV shows I think you kind of have to be in a specific mood to watch and enjoy. But there are so many storytelling and genre lessons in them that these are some examples totally worth your time and attention. Let's look at a few. Film: Un Chien Andalou (1929): This iconic film by Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí is a prime example of surrealist cinema, featuring shocking and dreamlike sequences. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920): This German Expressionist film shares many surreal qualities, with its distorted sets and psychological imagery. Eraserhead (1977): David Lynch's film is renowned for its nightmarish and surreal atmosphere, exploring themes of anxiety and alienation. Being John Malkovich (1999): This film uses surreal concepts to explore identity and perception, creating a bizarre and thought-provoking experience.

TV: Twin Peaks (1990-1991, 2017): David Lynch's television series is known for its surreal dream sequences, ambiguous characters, and unsettling atmosphere.



Summing Up Surrealism Surrealism in film and TV creates a sense of wonder and unease by challenging our perceptions of reality. It can be hard to master, but really fun to try out. If you have any deeper thoughts on surrealism or surrealist films and TV shows, I want to hear about it. I am always trying to learn more.

Let me know what you think about the comments.