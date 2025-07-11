When it comes to direction, there are few people out there who do it better than Bong Joon-ho. The guy has been making movies for decades, and his camera work and character work are undeniable.

Director Bong is just so amazing, and his process is perfection. The guy storyboards every shot meticulously and then doesn't deviate.

But why?

Let's dive in.

Storyboarding With Bong Joon-ho

For Bong Joon-ho, the blueprint for his films is laid out long before the cameras start rolling. He is a firm believer in the power of the storyboard, crafting each and every shot in advance.

He wants to arrive on set and know exactly what they're doing, with no surprises.

For him, this is a rigid plan that he rarely deviates from because the thought of changing even a single shot can create a sense of anxiety about disrupting the entire carefully constructed sequence.

It's a self-imposed pressure that he confesses to enjoying.

But that doesn't mean he's not collaborating while on set. It actually opens him up to a few different things.

He says that actors tend to focus their energy on understanding and interpreting the scene as it's presented, rather than suggesting alternative blocking or interpretations. This creates a focused and efficient environment, minimizing on-set tension and the need for extensive discussions about camera placement or actor movement.

One thing they do in Korea that we don't, but it sounds cool, is the on-set editor.

They work alongside the director, editing and assembling the footage as it's being shot. This real-time feedback loop contributes to what Bong Joon-ho describes as a more "obsessive" and precise direction for everyone involved, ensuring that every element aligns perfectly with his initial vision.

You're basically watching dailies in real time.

Summing It All Up

Bong Joon-ho's method is a fascinating example of how a director's pre-production process can shape the entire filmmaking experience.

It's a testament to the idea that sometimes, the most creative freedom can be found within the confines of a well-defined plan.