Awards season is in full swing, and that means it's time for one of my favorite parts: The Creative Roundtables from The Hollywood Reporter.

I love hearing how industry professionals completed some of the year's best movies, and it's a joy to see them talk with one another about process and ideation.

Now, it's the actresses' turn.

Check out the video below.

Full Actress Roundtable: Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee & Morewww.youtube.com

