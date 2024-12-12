As AI continues to change the game for all aspects of film and video production, post-production and audio continue to be the avenues in which AI can have the most immediate impact. AI voice generation is perhaps the best example of how artificial intelligence can be used to completely reimagine how usually laborious tasks like voiceovers can be completely streamlined.

Let’s take a look at Motion Array’s new AI feature, which enables video creators to effortlessly convert text into speech and add voiceovers to their videos. This new AI Voiceover tool is set to offer a variety of exclusive voices, all within a user-friendly interface, to help filmmakers and creators add an extra level of accessibility and sophistication to their videos.

Here’s what you need to know about this new AI Voice Generator from Motion Array.

Motion Array AI Voice Generator If you aren’t familiar, Motion Array is an all-in-one video and filmmaking platform for video creators. Offering over one million drag-and-drop creative video assets, professional templates, and access to unique effects, Motion Array can be the one-stop shop for all types of creatives. However, this new AI Voice Generator tool should really up the ante as it’s set to add a major new component to Motion Array’s overall offering with this completely new way to add voiceovers into your videos. The overall goal here is to streamline your edit process. All you have to do is sign up, find your perfect voice, enter your text, and generate the perfect voiceover for any of your projects. Users can adjust the voiceover by speed or emotion to get exactly the tone that their videos need. Here are some of the key features of this new AI Voice Generator from Motion Array: Filters to quickly find the perfect voice for any type of video.

Customizable settings to get the exact voiceover you need. Including emotional range, similarity ty to the original voice, and style boost.

Intuitive workflow helps voice over your videos faster than ever.

Create faster and on your terms without needing external resources to voice over your videos.

Covered by the Motion Array license.

How to Get Started Overall, this new AI Voiceover feature is a simple, yet powerful, way to add more accessible and dynamic elements to your videos in just an easy few steps. To get started, here’s a step-by-step guide to add AI voiceovers to your videos. New subscribers can choose the 'Everything Plan,' which includes AI-generated voiceovers, plus unlimited access to all music, SFX, footage, templates, and plugins in the catalog. Just need voiceovers? Check out our AI Voiceover Plan for access to AI voiceovers without the rest of the catalog—at an attractive price. Already a subscriber with a Monthly or Yearly plan? Upgrade to the 'Everything Plan' to unlock the AI Voiceover feature. More upgrade options are available on our pricing page. The best part here which is worth repeating is that voiceover overs will be covered by Motion Array’s license, which means you’ll be able to safely use AI-generated voiceovers across all the channels the license covers. For more info, you can check this new AI Voice Generator out on Motion Array’s website here.