With the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards just around the corner, a clearer picture of the likely winners is coming into focus.

This seems like it's going to be a night where both new and old shows make their marks on Hollywood and take home major awards.

We covered the nominations, but which ones will bring home all the top awards?

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

Before we see the real winners, let's predict a few.

Let's dive in.

2025 Emmy Predictions Here are the early predictions for the 2025 Emmy Awards, broken down by major categories. Outstanding Drama Series The competition for best drama appears to be a showdown between two vastly different workplace series with very different tones. Frontrunner: Apple TV+'s dystopian thriller Severance is a powerful contender with its highly anticipated second season.

Top Challenger: The new HBO medical drama The Pitt has earned widespread critical acclaim for its gripping and emotional narratives.

The new HBO medical drama The Pitt has earned widespread critical acclaim for its gripping and emotional narratives. Also in the Mix: Keep an eye on the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul spinoff, the latest chapter of HBO's The White Lotus, and Disney+'s acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor. Outstanding Comedy Series Hollywood satire takes on more traditional funny shows as this year's comedy race feels like a battle of old and new. Frontrunner: Seth Rogen's sharp parody of the movie business, The Studio on Apple TV+, is generating significant awards buzz.

Top Challenger: HBO Max's Hacks continues to be a dominant force, thanks to the stellar performances of its lead duo, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

HBO Max's Hacks continues to be a dominant force, thanks to the stellar performances of its lead duo, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Also in the Mix: Expect to see nominations for reliable hits like ABC's Abbott Elementary, along with the Harrison Ford-led comedy Shrinking. Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series This category is filled with dark, character-focused stories and compelling true-crime adaptations. But which will come out on top? Frontrunner: The British family drama Adolescence from Netflix has been praised for its intense storytelling and powerful acting.

Top Challenger: Featuring a transformative performance from Colin Farrell, HBO's The Penguin has impressed critics and audiences alike.

Featuring a transformative performance from Colin Farrell, HBO's The Penguin has impressed critics and audiences alike. Also in the Mix: FX's poignant series Dying for Sex and Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix docudrama, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, are strong possibilities for a nomination. Lead Acting Races The acting fields are crowded with veterans and breakout talents. Lead Actor in a Drama: The race is tight between Noah Wyle for The Pitt and Adam Scott for Severance. We're going Wyle.

Lead Actress in a Drama: Veteran star Kathy Bates is a favorite for the Matlock reboot, and we think she'll win.

Veteran star is a favorite for the Matlock reboot, and we think she'll win. Lead Actor in a Comedy: Seth Rogen is considered a frontrunner for his performance in The Studio, and he deserves it!

Lead Actress in a Comedy: Jean Smart is widely expected to be a top nominee once again for her celebrated role in Hacks.

Summing It Up The Emmys are the start of awards season that will carry on for the next 6 months, and can be the happiest time in Hollywood if you're involved in any of these races. It's also a great time to discover new shows people think are great. Got different predictions? I want to hear your thoughts.

Let me know what you think in the comments.