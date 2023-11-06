Finding the right lenses for your camera can be challenging, especially when every project demands a different look. Sure, you can always rent a set depending on your needs, but having nice lenses for yourself (or budget projects) can go a long way.

For this week's "Deals of the Week," we look at DZOFilm, Dulens, and SIRUI to find the right full-frame cinema lens for your next production.

SIRUI Anamorphics SIRUI was one of the first (if not the first) companies to offer true anamorphic lenses on a budget. Sure, there were some anamorphics on offer from SLRMagic from $2,800, but SIRUI was the first to provide a 1.33x lens at under $1000. While it was amazing to have that kind of tool at such an affordable price point, some sacrifices were made, specifically to QC and coatings. Having said that, it was a small price to pay to get that sought-after anamorphic look, even at 1.33x. Since then, affordable anamorphics have only gotten better. Yes, the price has gone up a bit, but so has the quality.

Sirui 50mm T2.9 FF 1.6x Anamorphic The SIRUI 50mm T2.9 Anamorphic 1.6x Lens is designed to fill a theater screen with detail, cinematic bokeh, and artistic lens flairs. On full-frame cameras, this lens increases the horizontal angle of view by 60%, equivalent to a wider 31mm spherical lens. An image captured in 16:9 is de-squeezed to an anamorphic 2.8:1 aspect ratio, whereas shooting in 3:2 yields a 2.4:1 final image, perfect for wide screen delivery. Yaroslav Altunin $1,499.00 $1,199.20 Buy Now

DZOFilm Zooms Much like anamorphics, cinema zooms also existed at a price point that many just couldn't afford. DZOFilm was one of those companies that decided to change that. Beginning with its Pictor range, proper cinema zooms became something that even budget filmmakers could afford. And something that filmmakers were confident to bring to set. Since then, DZOFilm has ventured into the full frame space with the Catta Ace zooms.

DZOFilm CATTA Ace Full Frame Zooms The Catta line reproduces accurate color and features a smooth focus/defocus transition. It features a wide T2.9 to T22 aperture, a 16-blade iris for smooth bokeh, and a long 29.1" close focus range. This kit includes a PL-mount Catta Ace full frame 35-80mm zoom lens, a PL-mount Catta Ace full frame 70-135mm zoom lens, two front lens caps, two rear caps, two EF bayonets, two EF rear caps, two shim sets, two support bases, and two support rods. Yaroslav Altunin $7,499 $4,499 Buy Now

Dulens Affordability Dulens is a newcomer to the lens space, and while the company isn't reinventing the wheel, it's offering a really, really affordable one. Its first foray into the lens market was with the APO Mini Primes, which offered full-frame cinema lenses in a compact package that was affordable enough for creatives to get a complete set.