Over the last decade, there have been so many amazing screenplays, and it's really incredible to see the breadth of talent we've experienced. While the winners of awards live on in infamy, there are dozens if not hundreds of lessons you can learn about the craft of writing just by reading your favorite screenplays from certain years.

I compiled PDFs of scripts over the last decade, focusing on Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning films, as well as other hot titles those years. Check them out, learn what you can, and then get back to writing.

Some of these links lead to articles about the screenplays - we will try to update them, as PDFs are published.

Some of these links will go away quickly, so make sure you download the PDFs if you can. These are all for educational purposes only.

Read and Download the Academy Award Nominated Screenplays from 1999-Present

2022 Oscar Contending Screenplays

2021 Oscar Contending Screenplays

2020 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER JOJO RABBIT - Screenplay by Taika Waititi NOMINEES THE IRISHMAN - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian JOKER - Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver LITTLE WOMEN - Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig THE TWO POPES - Written by Anthony McCarten

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) WINNER PARASITE - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho NOMINEES KNIVES OUT - Written by Rian Johnson MARRIAGE STORY - Written by Noah Baumbach 1917- Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (how to) - Written by Quentin Tarantino

2019 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WINNER GREEN BOOK - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrell NOMINEES THE FAVOURITE - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara FIRST REFORMED - Written by Paul Schrader ROMA - Written by Alfonso Cuarón VICE - Written by Adam McKay

2018 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER CALL ME BY YOUR NAME - Screenplay by James Ivory NOMINEES THE DISASTER ARTIST - Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber LOGAN - Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold MOLLY'S GAME - Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin MUDBOUND - Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

2017 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER MOONLIGHT - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney NOMINEES ARRIVAL - Screenplay by Eric Heisserer FENCES - Screenplay by August Wilson HIDDEN FIGURES - Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi LION - Screenplay by Luke Davies

2016 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER THE BIG SHORT - Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay NOMINEES BROOKLYN - Screenplay by Nick Hornby CAROL - Screenplay by Phyllis Nagy THE MARTIAN - Screenplay by Drew Goddard ROOM - Screenplay by Emma Donoghue

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) WINNER SPOTLIGHT - Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy NOMINEES BRIDGE OF SPIES - Written by Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen EX MACHINA - Written by Alex Garland INSIDE OUT - Screenplay by Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; Original story by Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON - Screenplay by Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Story by S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus and Andrea Berloff

2015 Oscar Contending Screenplays

2014 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) WINNER HER - Written by Spike Jonze NOMINEES AMERICAN HUSTLE - Written by Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell BLUE JASMINE (transcript) - Written by Woody Allen DALLAS BUYERS CLUB - Written by Craig Borten & Melisa Wallack NEBRASKA - Written by Bob Nelson

2012 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER THE DESCENDANTS - Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash NOMINEES HUGO - Screenplay by John Logan THE IDES OF MARCH - Screenplay by George Clooney & Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon MONEYBALL - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin; Story by Stan Chervin TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY - Screenplay by Bridget O'Connor & Peter Straughan

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) WINNER MIDNIGHT IN PARIS - Written by Woody Allen NOMINEES THE ARTIST - Written by Michel Hazanavicius BRIDESMAIDS - Written by Annie Mumolo & Kristen Wiig MARGIN CALL - Written by J.C. Chandor A SEPARATION - Asghar Farhadi

2011 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin NOMINEES 127 HOURS - Screenplay by Danny Boyle & Simon Beaufoy TOY STORY 3 - Screenplay by Michael Arndt; Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich TRUE GRIT - Written for the screen by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen WINTER'S BONE (interview) - Adapted for the screen by Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini

2009 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE - Screenplay by Simon Beaufoy NOMINEES THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON - Screenplay by Eric Roth; Screen story by Eric Roth and Robin Swicord DOUBT - Written by John Patrick Shanley FROST/NIXON - Screenplay by Peter Morgan THE READER - Screenplay by David Hare

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) WINNER MILK - Written by Dustin Lance Black NOMINEES FROZEN RIVER - Written by Courtney Hunt HAPPY-GO-LUCKY - Written by Mike Leigh IN BRUGES - Written by Martin McDonagh WALL-E - Screenplay by Andrew Stanton, Jim Reardon; Original story by Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter

2006 Oscar Contending Screenplays

2005 Oscar Contending Screenplays

2004 Oscar Contending Screenplays

2003 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) WINNER THE PIANIST - Screenplay by Ronald Harwood NOMINEES ABOUT A BOY (transcript) - Screenplay by Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, & Paul Weitz ADAPTATION - Screenplay by Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman CHICAGO (transcript) - Screenplay by Bill Condon THE HOURS - Screenplay by David Hare

2002 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (SCREENPLAY WRITTEN DIRECTLY FOR THE SCREEN) WINNER GOSFORD PARK - Written by Julian Fellowes NOMINEES AMÉLIE - Screenplay by Guillaume Laurant and Jean-Pierre Jeunet; Dialogue by Guillaume Laurant MEMENTO - Screenplay by Christopher Nolan; Story by Jonathan Nolan MONSTER'S BALL - Written by Milo Addica & Will Rokos THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS -

2001 Oscar Contending Screenplays

WRITING (SCREENPLAY BASED ON MATERIAL PREVIOUSLY PRODUCED OR PUBLISHED) WINNER TRAFFIC - Screenplay by Stephen Gaghan NOMINEES CHOCOLAT - Screenplay by Robert Nelson Jacobs CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON - Written by Wang Hui Ling and James Schamus and Tsai Kuo Jung O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? - Written by Ethan Coen & Joel Coen WONDER BOYS - Screenplay by Steve Kloves

WRITING (SCREENPLAY WRITTEN DIRECTLY FOR THE SCREEN) WINNER ALMOST FAMOUS - Written by Cameron Crowe NOMINEES BILLY ELLIOT - Written by Lee Hall ERIN BROCKOVICH - Written by Susannah Grant GLADIATOR - Screenplay by David Franzoni and John Logan and William Nicholson; Story by David Franzoni YOU CAN COUNT ON ME - Written by Kenneth Lonergan

2000 Oscar Contending Screenplays

1999 Oscar Contending Screenplays