In a trend that’s been tracking about the same since the earliest days of moving pictures, video has always been the priority and audio has been a neglected afterthought for many. And despite tons of new technologies and innovations in the space, the trend remains close to the same for many filmmakers, video professionals, and aspirin content creators.

Still, some are willing to fight the good fight and record high-quality audio, even when shooting on the run or with DIY-level equipment. RØDE has been a consistent brand in the audio-for-video space over the years and is back with a new generation of their popular Wireless GO Microphone System, this time with new pro features, a more affordable price, and plenty of bright colors.

Let’s check out this new Gen-3 version of the RØDE Wireless GO.

Introducing the Gen-3 RØDE Wireless GO Microphone System Featuring some improved features that are set to make this latest generation easier to use than ever before, this Gen 3 RØDE Wireless GO system has been re-tailored for videographers, vloggers, and mobile journalists to more quickly and confidently record two on-camera personalities to a mobile device or camera and get that professional sounding, broadcast-ready audio we all truly desire. This new system further boasts secure Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission, easy operability, transmitters with built-in mics (RØDE reports that any lavalier mics are available separately), and a dual-channel receiver. The system should be ready to go for videographers at the press of a button now too, so that shooters will be able to better focus on getting the shot knowing that the Wireless GO is delivering quality audio at a range of up to 853 feet.

32-bit Float Backup Recording On top of the usual bells-and-whistles for a wireless mic system like this, the Gen 3 RØDE Wireless GO system will feature the addition of 32-bit float backup recording that should help eliminate digital clipping, which should further provide an extra layer of security for your audio. There are also no menus and no finicky dials, just simple power-on-and-go functionality and a bright, informative LCD screen that will be able to show you what shooters everything they need to see. Plus, now that you're ready for more, users will be able to use Rode's companion app to access even more powerful features and extended customization of settings. RØDE Wireless GO Microphone System edge.rode.com