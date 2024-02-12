At this year’s film festival, Adobe’s Meagan Keane, director of product marketing, talked with Eugene Hernandez, the Sundance Film Festival Director to get a glimpse at his unique insight into the intricate world of programming one of the most prestigious film festivals globally.

Eugene shared the fascinating process of curating the Sundance Film Festival as well as standout themes that emerged this year.

He’ll also talked about the profound impact that diverse storytellers are making on indie filmmaking.

Check out the replay below!