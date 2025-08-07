I went to see Naked Gun at AMC Century City last weekend. The movie started at 7:15 PM, but after around 30+ minutes of trailers and commercials, it really started closer to 7:45 PM.

No, AMC has put warnings on their site to let customers know movies won't actually start on time, but people have stopped showing up for the trailers because they're fed up, and without knowing exactly when your movie starts, you get people wandering in late.

The whole thing is chaos.

Well, now AMC is backing off.

Deadline reports that the company is working to shorten the pre-show length to appease irate customers.

AMC entered into an agreement with National CineMedia Inc. to incorporate advertising into its pre-show programming, which will feature a key "platinum spot."

This move aligns AMC with its primary rivals—the industry's second and third-largest chains, Regal and Cinemark—which were already generating revenue through the same platform.

But then people stopped showing up for pre-show, and movie execs were very upset. They need people to see trailers to know what movies they'll come back to the theaters to see.

There's no word yet on how much AMC is going to back off the length of the preshow, but an extra 30 minutes at the theater is kind of bananas when you think about it. For Naked Gun, that was equal to over 1/3 of the film.

Hopefully, they can all figure this out.

What would your ideal theatrical experience look like?

Let us know in the comments.