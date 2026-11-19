With DJI drones still facing bans in the US, the new Antigravity A1 8K 360 drone and its various bundles look intriguing, with some pretty major holiday-sale prices.

Far be it for us to tell you what to do or how to interpret the seemingly never-ending DJI drone ban saga . If you’re a loyal DJI drone owner or fan, you may want to sit tight and hope that embargoes lift and the DJI Mavic 4 Pro starts selling in the US soon.

Or, if you’re ready to make the jump, you can look at other drone options that can fly here stateside. The Antigravity A1 is a new competitor to DJI that isn’t a one-to-one option against the Mavic 4 Pro, per se, but it’s an intriguing one nonetheless

And this holiday savings deal currently being offered makes it even more interesting. Let’s check it out.

Antigravity A1 8K Drone Holiday Deals Powered by Insta360 algorithms, the Antigravity A1 drone delivers high-end recording specs out of the box, using two lenses (top and bottom) to stitch together a single 360° shot with the drone removed from the final video. With all these angles captured at up to 8K, aerial videographers and photographers can reframe the perfect shot later and incorporate different views into their content from just one flight. The A1 also offers a unique piloting experience, as it works with included Vision FPV goggles and a Grip controller that uses features like head tracking to let you look around as you fly for a realistic piloting experience that might be a bit disappointing at first, but perhaps more immersive once you get used to it.

Price and Availability We’ve covered the Antigravity A1 drone before , and it’s one of the few new drones to come out in this space, trying to fill the void left by DJI’s ongoing drone ban saga in the US. If you’ve been following the company and this flagship A1 drone but have been on the fence, these savings deals might be the push you need to try it out. The holiday deals start today and cover the different bundle options. You can check out the standard bundle and its purchase options below. 360° 8K Resolution Video

Insta360-Powered Invisible Drone Effect

Vision FPV Goggles & Grip Controller

FreeMotion FPV Head Tracking View

Capture Multiple Angles in One Video

Reframe Videos When Editing

Obstacle Avoidance System

Automatic Landing Gear

Flight Battery Included

8.8 oz Weight for Regulation-Free Flight