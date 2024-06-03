Now, we know you don't have to have a laptop computer with you every time you go on set for every video shoot. That being said, no one has ever been super inconvenienced by someone bringing a laptop along just in case they need to download some files, review some footage, or have a back up for storage, or whatever.

So, for our "Deals of the Week" this week we're going to look at three Apple MacBooks which make use of the now outdated M3 chip and are actually on sale. And then you can decide if you want to bring one on set with you or not—it's totally up to you.

Apple 13" MacBook Air Built on 3nm process technology, this 13" MacBook Air's M3 8-Core Chip is combined with a 10-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding creative apps and games. The M3 Chip also has a 16-Core Neural Engine that can leverage the power of AI for both macOS and a growing number of supported apps. It also has 16GB of unified RAM and a 256GB SSD. Add Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and support for two external displays, and this MacBook Air delivers performance, power efficiency, and portability.TEXT

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3, Midnight) www.bhphotovideo.com The Midnight Apple 13" MacBook Air now features the Apple M3 chip, which has many improvements over its predecessor, the M2. $1299 $1149 Buy Now

Apple 14" MacBook Pro The system features the Apple M3 Pro 12-Core Chip, which provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your professional workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 Pro 12-Core Chip is combined with a 18-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding pro apps and games. The 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3024 x 1964 resolution, 1000 nits of sustained brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut support, and more. With 18GB of unified RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, you'll be able to load massive files and launch apps quickly, enabling you to work with photo and video libraries from almost anywhere.TEXT

Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, Space Black) www.bhphotovideo.com Built for all types of creatives, including photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, developers, and more, the space black Apple 14" MacBook Pro is the ultimate pro mobile workstation for the ultimate user. $2399 $2149 Buy Now

Apple 16" MacBook Pro The system features the Apple M3 Pro 12-Core Chip, which provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your professional workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 Pro 12-Core Chip is combined with a 18-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding pro apps and games. The 16.2" Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3456 x 2234 resolution, 1000 nits of sustained brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut support, and more. With 36GB of Unified RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and improved battery life of up to 22 hours, you'll be able to load massive files and launch apps quickly, enabling you to work with photo and video libraries from almost anywhere.