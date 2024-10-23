Designed with a compact, lightweight form factor capable of producing reliable images in pretty much any environment, ARRI’s line of Ensō Prime lenses look to be a versatile, and very beautiful, new line of prime lenses ideal for a variety of project types.

The name “Ensō” comes from a circular Zen calligraphy brushstroke that represents the smooth and beautiful design of the lens. And, with a versatile nature, these lenses will be able to be tuned with different looks using Ensō Vintage Elements which are attached at the back of the lens.

Let’s look at this new Ensō Prime line of lenses and explore if they might be right for your projects.

ARRI Ensō Prime Lens Line The Ensō Prime Core 6-Lens Set from ARRI is set to include three ARRI LPL-mount lenses with lens markings in feet for versatile applications. The set, as it currently stands, is set to include 18, 24, 32, 47, 75, and 105mm focal lengths—all of which share a T2.1 aperture and 95mm front outside diameter for easy swapping without requiring extensive fiddling with your settings. The lenses also feature a 1:4 magnification ratio that will allow the lenses to have extremely close minimum focus distances while retaining minimum focus breathing. These focal lengths can cover a wide range of applications from precise product imagery to more expansive narrative films and documentary interviews.

Price and Availability These Ensō Primes are set to come in both imperial or metric versions and will include an 18, 24, and 32mm set , a 47, 75, and 105mm set , and a Core 6-lens set that includes all 18, 24, 32, 47, 75, and 105mm lenses and the new Ensō Vintage Elements kit . These Vintage Elements kits can also be purchased individually and will include six different Elements to provide three levels of positive vintage bokeh for soft looks and three levels of negative vintage bokeh for sharper looks. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 18, 24, 32, 47, 75, and 105mm Lens Set

T2.1 Aperture, 1:4 Magnification

95mm Front Outside Diameter

Cooke/i & ARRI LDS-2 Lens Communication

Compact & Lightweight Design

Storage Case, EVE Kit