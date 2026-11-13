For those interested in working as professional video editors and colorists, you're obviously going to need computers and monitors that are tailored and tuned for this type of work. And while many of the highest-end options can be quite expensive, there are options out there that offer HDR support without breaking your budget.

For our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we have three HDR monitors from ASUS that offer pro-level quality and prices that are quite reasonable for those looking to break into video editing and color grading.

Check out some of the deals below.

ASUS VA27UCPS 27" 4K HDR Monitor: $369

ASUS VA34VCPSR 34" 1440p HDR Curved Ultrawide Docking Monitor: $379

ASUS ProArt PA27JCV 27" 5K HDR Monitor: $699

You can find more filmmaking deals here.