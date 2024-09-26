We all know that every video editor is different. Some video editors work on big, long-form projects whereas others work on shorter, social cuts. Some focus on narrative editing for shorts and features and some focus on color for commercial and corporate projects. Some work on 2D motion graphics and some work on high-end 3D animations.

Just as no video editor is the same, neither should your display monitor. Depending on the type of work that you do (or that you aim to do) you’re likely to need different things. From UHD resolution, 10-bit support for over a billion colors, or different variances of viewing angles, there are perhaps more elements to consider than you even be aware of.

So, in that vein, to help you find the right monitor just for you, here are three of the best ASUS ProArt displays for you to use in different sceneries and for your different needs.

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR The first display, the ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR, is perhaps the best monitor for those looking to work in high-end color grading and editing. The ProArt Display PA32UCXR 4K HDR Monitor is truly designed to deliver exceptional color as it features a Calman-ready 3840 x 2160 resolution 4K mini-LED display factory calibrated for Delta E <1 accuracy, covering 97% of the DCI-P3 gamut. There's a built-in, motorized flip colorimeter and self-calibration system to provide consistent color accuracy. Supporting VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certified HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision high-dynamic range formats provides images with realistically bright highlights and deep shadows. We also have to mention that it features DisplayPort and HDMI inputs with Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow you to transfer video, data, audio, and up to 90W of power over a single cable with compatible laptops. A second Thunderbolt 4 port allows you to daisy chain additional displays and other compatible devices. There is also a built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2 hub that includes three USB-A ports and one USB-C port, allowing you to charge your devices and connect 10 Gb/s compatible peripherals to your system through the monitor. These ASUS monitors also have a built-in colorimeters that can be used for self-calibration to maintain color accuracy. 32" 16:9 Mini-LED IPS Panel

HDMI | DisplayPort | Thunderbolt 4

3840 x 2160 Resolution

1 Million:1 Contrast Ratio (HDR)

1600 nits Peak Brightness

1.07 Billion Colors with Multi-HDR

Monitor Hood | Built-In Colorimeter

Integrated Speakers & USB Gen 2 Hub Price: $2,999.00

ASUS ProArt Display PA24US We'd next like to highlight the ASUS ProArt Display PA24US. This model is ideal for diverse video editors, filmmakers, and colorists. The ProArt Display PA24US 4K HDR Monitor from ASUS delivers highly accurate colors that bring out the finest details in your creations. It is factory-calibrated and works with most major calibrators as well as Calman and Light Illusion ColorSpace CMS compatible with a Delta E color accuracy rating of less than 1. It also covers 100% of the sRGB, 99% of the Adobe RGB, and 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts and is built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel for vivid colors, which is backed by 10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors and HDR support that includes HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). On top of that it features UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 350 nits typical brightness and a 600 nits peak brightness in HDR mode, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 5 ms (GtG) response time, and wide 178° viewing angles. If that isn't cool enough, this model also supports 12G-SDI with 4K@60Hz real-time playback without compression, as well as incorporates a built-in colorimeter. Here are the specs for the ASUS ProArt Display PA24US: 23.6" 16:9 IPS Panel

HDMI 2.0 | DP 1.4 | USB-C | 12G-SDI

UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz

1000:1 Static Contrast Ratio

600 nits Peak Brightness

1.07 Billion Colors with HDR10 and HLG

178°/178° Viewing Angles

2W Speakers | USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 3.5mm Price: $1,299.00

ASUS ProArt Display PA278CFRV Now let's look at the ASUS ProArt PA278CFRV, which is a great choice for graphic designers, photo editors, and 2D motion graphics editors. The ASUS ProArt Display PA278CFRV 1440p Monitor features a high-quality panel and massive connectivity options, the ProArt can streamline your workload and act as the centerpiece of your productivity. The PA278CFRV also includes an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel which offers a max resolution of 2560 x 1440 as well as a 100 Hz refresh rate, giving you a clear and smooth picture quality suitable for graphic work. The ProArt offers static and dynamic contrast ratios of 1000:1 and 3000:1, respectively, which is backed by 400 nits brightness with HDR10 technology to make colors pop. You’ll also get support for 16.7 million colors and a dual color range of 95% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, you get enhanced color accuracy of Delta E<2, making this a Calman-verified display. Additionally, the monitor features LuxPixel™ Technology with an AGLR (Anti-glare, Low-reflection) coating for a paper-like screen effect , can significantly minimizing distracting environmental reflections, ensuring exceptional pixel color accuracy and sharp details for extended creative sessions. Designed to streamline your desktop setup, you get HDMI and DisplayPort video inputs with an additional DisplayPort output so you can daisy chain two displays together. There’s a single USB-C input with 96W Power Delivery, which supports laptops with DP-Alt Mode. And finally, the monitor includes an array of USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports that support your favorite peripherals such as mice, keyboards, storage drives, and more. 27" 16:9 IPS Display

HDMI | DisplayPort | USB-C

2560 x 1440 at 100 Hz

LuxPixel Technology-AGLR coating

1000:1 Static Contrast Ratio

Up to 400 nits Brightness with HDR10

16.7 Million Display Colors

USB-A & USB-C Ports

95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB Color Gamuts

Dual 2W Speakers Price: $379.00