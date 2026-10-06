As a local Austinite, I can be a bit biased toward festivals in my own backyard. Still, even with that in mind, the Austin Film Festival is a top festival on the circuit thanks in part to its deep roster and diverse range of film premieres and screenings, as well as its screenwriting-focused panels, conversations, and events.

Known as one of the world's top screenwriting festivals and networking spots, the 33rd annual Festival has unveiled its full schedule, running October 29th through November 4th, and revealed everything included in its Writers Conference, taking place concurrently from October 29th through November 1st.

Let’s check out some of the highlights.

The Austin Film Festival 2026 Schedule Set to include almost 200 films from 24 countries, plus a strong lineup of Writers Conference programming, the Austin Film Festival returns for its 33rd edition with its usual mix of award-ready screenings, big names, and insightful events and conversations. The festival will open with The Debut, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. And Behemoth!, directed by Tony Gilroy and starring Pedro Pascal, will serve as the Festival’s Centerpiece selection. Some other top films we’re interested in checking out include: CLUB KID (US, A24) Texas Premiere

Writer/Director: Jordan Firstman

Cast: Jordan Firstman, Reggie Absolom, Diego Calva, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley THE STALEMATE (US) World Premiere

Writer/Director: Nicholas Arioli

Cast: Ben Foster, Manny Jacinto, Fiona Shaw, Jeremy Bobb, Anthony Carrigan, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Giorgia Whigham, Tony Hale

Out of bullets and far from town, a robber and a sheriff must negotiate their way out of an absurd, unending chase in the Old West. A comedy. Sort of. THIS IS THE ONE THEY'LL REMEMBER ME BY (US) World Premiere

Writers: Alex Mechanik, Samy Burch

Director: Alex Mechanik

Cast: O-Lan Jones, Max Jenkins, Molly Gordon, Dave Foley

Actress Robin Beck is thrown into a downward spiral when she hears rumors of the upcoming remake for the film that made her a star, PLACES! (dir. Bert Hayley, 1983).

In Attendance: Alex Mechanik, Samy Burch And some retrospective screenings including: LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (2006) - 20th Anniversary Screening Presented by writer Michael Arndt

Writer: Michael Arndt

Directors: Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

A family determined to get their young daughter to the finals of a beauty pageant embarks on a cross-country journey in their battered Volkswagen bus. PAPER MOON (1973) Presented by Frank Marshall

Writer: Alvin Sargent

Director: Peter Bogdanovich

A traveling Bible salesman is tasked with taking an orphaned girl to live with her relatives. The two have more in common than they first realize, and after becoming a successful pair of con artists, neither is eager to part ways. THE STRAIGHT STORY (1999) Presented by Mary Sweeney

Writers: John Roach, Mary Sweeney

Director: David Lynch

Oscar® nominee Richard Farnsworth stars as a septuagenarian who drives his lawn mower hundreds of miles across the Midwest to visit his estranged, dying brother.