Almost every night, when my wife and I want to unwind on the couch, we'll put on a sitcom and just relax. These kinds of shows make us laugh, we get involved with the characters' lives, and they're short enough that you can watch one or two and feel satisfied. But what is a sitcom? And where did they come from?

Today, we're going to do a deep dive into sitcoms and get answers for you.

Let's get started.

Sitcom Definition 'Black-ish' via ABC A sitcom, which is short for "situation comedy," is a term used for a 30-minute TV show centered on a fixed set of characters who carry over from episode to episode. In each episode, these characters navigate funny situations within a consistent setting, such as a home, workplace, or community. These can be single-cam or multi-cam TV shows.

Sitcom Characteristics 'Cheers' via NBC When it comes to sitcoms, I generally start at the length of the TV show first. There are no hour-ling sitcoms. These shows are 20-30 minutes, depending on the platform. They're serialized and procedural in their storytelling, so you can tune into any episode, understand the dynamics, and just laugh. What else goes into a sitcom? The genre typically relies on relatable or at least familiar circumstances. Relationships, work, and family are popular themes that resonate with a wide audience. You also need a great conceit, or a reason the show is happening. Like the Cheers pilot tells the story of someone deciding to work in a bar. Or How I Met Your Mother has the whole story in the title. When it comes to locations, sitcoms usually occur in one main space or with one main group of people. Like how The Office is set in an office. Or a show like Seinfeld has Jerry's apartment as a meeting center. Most importantly, sitcoms serve as a springboard for comedy, allowing writers and actors to explore everyday issues through humor.

Single Camera vs. Multi-Camera Sitcoms 'Seinfeld' via NBC That brings us into the differences in format for sitcoms. They are either shot in single-cam, like The Office and Barry. Or multi-cam, like Big Bang Theory and Everybody Loves Raymond. The "cam" refers to the camera. Meaning that single-camera shows are shot with one camera's point of view. Where multi-camera sitcoms are shot with three cameras, usually on prefabricated sets. They also differ when it comes to TV script format.

History of the Sitcom 'Lucy and Desi' via Sundance Institute Back in the day, people used to listen to the radio. All TV shows today have their early origins in the radio dramas and comedies that played from the 1920s into the 1950s. When television first entered people's homes, TV shows mimicked these early dramas, splitting into hour and half-hour shows. Those half-hour shows took inspiration from half-hour radio comedies, but now they had visuals to go along with them. Early shows like The Honeymooners and I Love Lucy took this to the next level, adding visual gags to expand on the medium. As we expanded in the 1960s, TV found its own footing and replaced those radio dramas. Now, families would sit down to watch TV together. The 1970s and 80s brought about more diverse and topical sitcoms, tackling issues like race, gender, and class. Shows like All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and MASH sparked conversations and challenged audiences. By the time we hit the 90s, sitcoms were in their heyday, with Cheers lasting for 11 seasons, Friends and Seinfeld becoming cultural phenomenons, and people were standing around water coolers talking about what they watched on TV the night before. And the 90s even introduced us to animated sitcoms like The Simpsons, Family Guy, King of The Hill, and South Park. Sitcoms survived thanks to innovation. In the 2000s, Hollywood saw a British sitcom telling mockumentary-style stories and decided they needed to do the same thing.

Shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and Modern Family continued to push the genre forward. These new innovations have kept sitcoms fresh and kept audiences engaged.

Where Are Sitcoms Going? 'Parks and Recreation' via NBC It's hard to predict the future, but sitcoms will be there. Network TV has always been a great place for sitcoms, and now streamers are looking to do the same. These giant companies want people to stay on their apps for as long as possible, so buying up old sitcoms with many episodes is a smart idea. but so is greenlighting their own, new sitcoms to keep people streaming, The genre is always looking for innovation. So if you have an idea on how to spinoff a sitcom into something fun and interesting, there are people who want to hear it. and we have a whole set of lessons on how to write a sitcom as well.

Sitcom Examples 'Atlanta' via FX Networks I know we've touched on some examples throughout the post, but I thought we should make a list of some sitcom examples through the ages. Early Years (1950s-1960s): I Love Lucy

The Honeymooners

The Andy Griffith Show

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Leave it to Beaver

The Addams Family The 1970s & 1980s: All in the Family

MAS*H

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Happy Days

Laverne & Shirley

Cheers

The Cosby Show

Family Ties

Golden Girls The 1990s & 2000s: Seinfeld

Friends

Frasier

Everybody Loves Raymond

Will & Grace

The Office (US)

Parks and Recreation

30 Rock

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Arrested Development Modern Era (2010s-Present): Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Good Place

Black-ish

Schitt's Creek

Atlanta

Fleabag

Abbott Elementary

Summing Up 'What is a Sitcom?'

These kinds of TV shows are a staple of broadcast and streaming. They've survived different eras and become important staples of culture.

Through innovation and diversity, they continue to dominate the airwaves, and I can't wait to fall in love with new sets of characters and follow new stories for multiple seasons.

Let me know what you think in the comments.