While there are numerous examples of video editing being a nice and easy solo process for content creators or run-and-gun videographers, for the majority of the video editing world it often becomes a full-team process.

Because of this we’ve seen entire industries build around collaborative editing and the many different ways to streamline the process to allow review, notes, and simultaneous editing across clouds and networks. Considering Avids mainstay as the industry standard NLE, it's no surprise to hear they're catching up to the collaborative editing game with their new Avid Huddle software.

Let’s take a quick look at Avid Huddle and see how it could be a video review software solution for you.

Introducing Avid Huddle Designed to be a new SaaS solution that empowers creative teams to collaborate more efficiently from anywhere on any device with familiar tools. This new Avid Huddle is set to provide secure project viewing for review of high-quality video content by simulating an in-person content review and approval experience. Teams using the tool can review, discuss, and comment on content as if they were working in the same room. Editors can also stream Media Composer timeline content to one or more collaborators by launching a Microsoft Teams session directly within Media Composer or Avid: Edit On Demand. Avid reports that Huddle will greatly accelerate and simplify content review and approval in a collaborative virtual environment.