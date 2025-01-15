Hot off of the Nikki Glaser-hosted Golden Globes, we're officially in awards season, and that means it's just about time for the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award nominations. The BAFTAs tend to be among the more prestigious of the bunch, awarding craftsmanship and breakthrough artistic accomplishments above all else. What impressed the judges this year, you ask?

The three leading films are Conclave (12 nominations), Emelia Pérez (11), and The Brutalist (9), shortly followed by Anora, Dune: Part Two, and Wicked (7). The biggest surprise here might be that Conclave is in the lead, papally towering over the competition. Considering it only took away Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, we'll see if its nominations bear any weight to victory.

The biggest snub here is probably Challengers, an Oscar frontrunner with top-notch technical prowess earning zero nominations. That being said, it's nice to see some smaller films get some attention—Kneecap has a surprising six noms, while indie darlings Hereticand Love Lies Bleedingalso made the cut.

Tune into the BBC on February 16 for the winners, but for now, check out the films and their nominations below!

2025 EE BAFTA Nominees Anora via Neon All We Imagine as Light Film Not in the English Language: Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim Anora Best Film: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

Director: Sean Baker

Original Screenplay: Written by Sean Baker

Leading Actress: Mikey Madison

Supporting Actor: Yura Borisov

Casting: Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

Editing: Sean Baker The Apprentice Leading Actor: Sebastian Stan

Supporting Actor: Jeremy Strong

Casting: Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba Better Man Special Visual Effects: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs Bird Outstanding British Film: Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge Black Box Diaries Documentary: Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin Blitz Outstanding British Film: Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran

Sound: John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison The Brutalist Best Film: TBD

Director: Brady Corbet

Original Screenplay: Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

Leading Actor: Adrien Brody

Supporting Actor: Guy Pearce

Supporting Actress: Felicity Jones

Cinematography: Lol Crawley

Original Score: Daniel Blumberg

Production Design: Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia A Complete Unknown Best Film: Alex Heineman, Fred Berger, James Mangold

Adapted Screenplay: Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Leading Actor: Timothée Chalamet

Supporting Actor: Edward Norton

Casting: Yesi Ramirez

Costume Design: Arianne Phillips Conclave Best Film: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

Outstanding British Film: Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan

Director: Edward Berger

Adapted Screenplay: Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Leading Actor: Ralph Fiennes

Supporting Actress: Isabella Rossellini

Editing: Nick Emerson

Casting: Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Costume Design: Lisy Christl

Cinematography: Stéphane Fontaine

Original Score: Volker Bertelmann

Production Design: Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter Daughters Documentary: Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, TBD Dune: Part Two Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cinematography: Greig Fraser

Editing: Joe Walker

Make Up & Hair: Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

Sound: Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Special Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe Emilia Pérez Best Film: TBD

Film Not in the English Language: Jacques Audiard, TBD

Director: Jacques Audiard

Adapted Screenplay: Written By Jacques Audiard

Leading Actress: Karla Sofía Gascón

Supporting Actress: Selena Gomez

Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña

Cinematography: Paul Guilhaume

Editing: Juliette Welfling

Make Up & Hair: Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

Original Score: Camille, Clément Ducol Flow Animated Film: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

Children’s & Family Film: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

Kneecap via Sony Pictures Classics Gladiator II Outstanding British Film: Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

Sound: Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey, Danny Sheehan

Special Visual Effects: Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti Hard Truths Outstanding British Film: Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

Leading Actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste Heretic Leading Actor: Hugh Grant Hoard Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer) I'm Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) Film Not in the English Language: Walter Salles, TBD Inside Out 2 Animated Film: Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen Kensuke's Kingdom Children’s & Family Film: Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Special Visual Effects: Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz Kneecap Outstanding British Film: Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer) Film Not in the English Language: Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

Original Screenplay: Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

Casting: Carla Stronge

Editing: Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill The Last Showgirl Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis Lee Outstanding British Film: Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs