BAFTA 2025 Nominations: 'Conclave' is Praised and 'Challengers' Fumbles
Who will reign supreme at this year's BAFTA Awards?
Hot off of the Nikki Glaser-hosted Golden Globes, we're officially in awards season, and that means it's just about time for the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award nominations. The BAFTAs tend to be among the more prestigious of the bunch, awarding craftsmanship and breakthrough artistic accomplishments above all else. What impressed the judges this year, you ask?
The three leading films are Conclave (12 nominations), Emelia Pérez (11), and The Brutalist (9), shortly followed by Anora, Dune: Part Two, and Wicked (7). The biggest surprise here might be that Conclave is in the lead, papally towering over the competition. Considering it only took away Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, we'll see if its nominations bear any weight to victory.
The biggest snub here is probably Challengers, an Oscar frontrunner with top-notch technical prowess earning zero nominations. That being said, it's nice to see some smaller films get some attention—Kneecap has a surprising six noms, while indie darlings Hereticand Love Lies Bleedingalso made the cut.
Tune into the BBC on February 16 for the winners, but for now, check out the films and their nominations below!
2025 EE BAFTA Nominees
Anora
via Neon
All We Imagine as Light
- Film Not in the English Language: Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
Anora
- Best Film: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
- Director: Sean Baker
- Original Screenplay: Written by Sean Baker
- Leading Actress: Mikey Madison
- Supporting Actor: Yura Borisov
- Casting: Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
- Editing: Sean Baker
The Apprentice
- Leading Actor: Sebastian Stan
- Supporting Actor: Jeremy Strong
- Casting: Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
Better Man
- Special Visual Effects: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
Bird
- Outstanding British Film: Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge
Black Box Diaries
- Documentary: Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin
Blitz
- Outstanding British Film: Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland
- Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran
- Sound: John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
The Brutalist
- Best Film: TBD
- Director: Brady Corbet
- Original Screenplay: Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
- Leading Actor: Adrien Brody
- Supporting Actor: Guy Pearce
- Supporting Actress: Felicity Jones
- Cinematography: Lol Crawley
- Original Score: Daniel Blumberg
- Production Design: Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
A Complete Unknown
- Best Film: Alex Heineman, Fred Berger, James Mangold
- Adapted Screenplay: Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
- Leading Actor: Timothée Chalamet
- Supporting Actor: Edward Norton
- Casting: Yesi Ramirez
- Costume Design: Arianne Phillips
Conclave
- Best Film: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
- Outstanding British Film: Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan
- Director: Edward Berger
- Adapted Screenplay: Screenplay by Peter Straughan
- Leading Actor: Ralph Fiennes
- Supporting Actress: Isabella Rossellini
- Editing: Nick Emerson
- Casting: Nina Gold, Martin Ware
- Costume Design: Lisy Christl
- Cinematography: Stéphane Fontaine
- Original Score: Volker Bertelmann
- Production Design: Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
Daughters
- Documentary: Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, TBD
Dune: Part Two
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Cinematography: Greig Fraser
- Editing: Joe Walker
- Make Up & Hair: Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
- Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
- Sound: Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
- Special Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
Emilia Pérez
- Best Film: TBD
- Film Not in the English Language: Jacques Audiard, TBD
- Director: Jacques Audiard
- Adapted Screenplay: Written By Jacques Audiard
- Leading Actress: Karla Sofía Gascón
- Supporting Actress: Selena Gomez
- Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña
- Cinematography: Paul Guilhaume
- Editing: Juliette Welfling
- Make Up & Hair: Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
- Original Score: Camille, Clément Ducol
Flow
- Animated Film: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža
- Children’s & Family Film: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža
Kneecap
via Sony Pictures Classics
Gladiator II
- Outstanding British Film: Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig
- Sound: Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey, Danny Sheehan
- Special Visual Effects: Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
Hard Truths
- Outstanding British Film: Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe
- Leading Actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Heretic
- Leading Actor: Hugh Grant
Hoard
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
I'm Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Film Not in the English Language: Walter Salles, TBD
Inside Out 2
- Animated Film: Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
Kensuke's Kingdom
- Children’s & Family Film: Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Special Visual Effects: Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
Kneecap
- Outstanding British Film: Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer) Film Not in the English Language: Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney
- Original Screenplay: Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
- Casting: Carla Stronge
- Editing: Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
The Last Showgirl
- Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis
Lee
- Outstanding British Film: Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs
Love Lies Bleeding
via A24
Love Lies Bleeding
- Outstanding British Film: Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Weronika Tofilska
Monkey Man
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Dev Patel (Director)
Nickel Boys
- Adapted Screenplay: Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
No Other Land
- Documentary: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor
Nosferatu
- Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke
- Costume: Linda Muir
- Make Up & Hair: David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- Original Score: Robin Carolan
- Production Design: Craig Lathrop
The Outrun
- Outstanding British Film: Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot
- Leading Actress: Saoirse Ronan
A Real Pain
- Original Screenplay: Written by Jesse Eisenberg
- Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin
Santosh
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay (Producer) [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Film Not in the English Language: Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
Sing Sing
- Adapted Screenplay: Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
- Leading Actor: Colman Domingo
- Supporting Actor: Clarence Maclin
Sister Midnight
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
The Substance
- Director: Coralie Fargeat
- Original Screenplay: Written by Coralie Fargeat
- Leading Actress: Demi Moore
- Make Up & Hair: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
- Sound: Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Documentary: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Outstanding British Film: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton
- Animated Film: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
- Children’s & Family Film: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Wicked
- Leading Actress: Cynthia Erivo
- Supporting Actress: Ariana Grande
- Costume Design: Paul Tazewell
- Make Up & Hair: Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
- Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
- Sound: Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title Special Visual Effects: Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
The Wild Robot
- Animated Film: Chris Sanders, Jeff Herman
- Children’s & Family Film: Chris Sanders, Jeff Herman
- Original Score: Kris Bowers
Will & Harper
- Documentary: Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum
