If you're looking to streamline your workflows on set by speeding things up and making them more efficient at the same time, then you might already know the value of fast, reliable, and solid USB-C hubs.

This is a great and very easy way to move files and footage around to help make sure your shots are being backed up, shared, and eventually ready to edit.

So, for our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we have a few helpful options for USB-C hubs from Belkin, which are all on sale and ready to be considered as quality options for streamlining your production workflows on set.

Belkin 4-Port USB-C Hub: $39.99

Belkin 5-Port USB-C/4K HDMI Hub: $43.99

Belkin CONNECT USB-C 6-In-1 Multiport Hub V2: $58.99

You can find more filmmaking deals here.