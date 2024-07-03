Tips for Shooting Fireworks with a DSLR
It's that time of year again.
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and you know what that means: fireworks! While you can easily enjoy the spectacle with your own eyes, why not capture the magic on camera?
Shooting fireworks can be challenging, but with the right settings and a bit of practice, you can capture stunning photos.
Here's a basic guide on how to shoot fireworks with a camera.
Equipment:
- DSLR or mirrorless camera: These cameras offer more control over settings and better low-light performance.
- Tripod: Essential for stability during long exposures.
- Remote shutter release (optional): Helps avoid camera shake when triggering the shutter.
- Wide-angle lens: Captures a broader scene.
Camera Settings:
- Manual mode: Take full control of exposure settings.
- ISO: Start with a low ISO (100 or 200) to minimize noise.
- Aperture: Begin around f/8 or f/11 and adjust depending on the brightness of the fireworks.
- Shutter speed: Use Bulb mode (B) or a long exposure setting (e.g., 5-10 seconds). Experiment to see what works best.
- Focus: Switch to manual focus and set it to infinity (∞).
- White balance: Auto white balance usually works well, or try "Daylight" or "Tungsten."
- File format: Shoot in RAW for maximum flexibility in post-processing.
Shooting Tips:
- Arrive early: Scout the location and set up your tripod before the fireworks begin.
- Compose your shot: Include interesting foreground elements if possible.
- Timing: Open the shutter a moment before the firework explodes and close it when the trails fade.
- Experiment: Try different exposure settings and angles to find what you like best.
- Check your results: Review your photos on the LCD screen and adjust settings as needed.
- Multiple exposures: Capture a series of fireworks bursts in one frame by keeping the shutter open for longer.
Additional Tips
If you're looking to shoot stills this July 4th, here are some great tips for doing so. But if you've got a DSLR of the movie-shooting variety, there are some additional things to keep in mind:
- Bring your best zoom lens, preferably a stabilized one. Fast primes are great for narrative work, but you can't beat the flexibility that a zoom lens gives you for framing fireworks that are (hopefully) far away.
- Use a tripod -- if we're talking about huge airborne fireworks displays and not kids running around with sparklers, shooting video will make your lack of tripod even more obvious than shooting stills. With high ISO settings and a stabilized zoom lens, you could probably shoot decent firework stills handheld, but your video will really benefit from a 'pod (tri- or at least mono-).
- Lock down your shutter speed, ISO, and exposure settings. The sky will be changing brightness so rapidly and dramatically that any setting left on automatic will be constantly (and distractingly) trying to compensate. Just be careful not to expose for the night sky -- anticipate the brightness will rise dramatically, and then react accordingly.
- Be aware of rolling shutter artifacts -- in the case of fireworks, these would manifest as flashes that only cover part of the image. However, fireworks are often plentiful in number and far enough away that the sky changes brightness more gradually than would a flash from a nearby strobe light or camera flash.
- Consider using a neutral density filter: To reduce light and allow for longer exposures during bright displays. Remember, practice makes perfect! Don't be discouraged if your first few attempts aren't perfect. Keep experimenting, and you'll soon be capturing amazing firework photos.
Overall, the sensitivity of DSLRs like the 5D, 7D, T2i, and GH1 allow for great night shooting. For example, this was shot at f/2.8 and ISO2000:
If you're curious, here's a comparison of a 5D Mark II versus a Panasonic HDX-400. The HDX looks much cleaner, but of course it's also a $40,000 camera (albeit an older model):
Whether or not you break the DSLR out, happy July 4th! ((I figured this post might be handier if I posted it a day early...)) Anyone have any tips of their own for shooting fireworks?
- Watch: How to Spot Wes Anderson's Style From the Very Beginning of His Career ›
- Reproduce Any Color with Aputure's New Pocket-Size LED ›
- Michal Marczak Built a DIY Gimbal Backpack Rig and Practical Lights to Make the Camera Come Alive ›
Listen to David Fincher and Robert Towne Talk 'Chinatown'
Nothing better than listening to Fincher geek out over Towne's work.
It brought a deep sadness to hear about Robert Towne passing away on Monday. He was a lion in Hollywood. He was an incredible screenwriter who seemed to have touched every classic movie of the 70s and beyond, from The Godfather to Chinatown to Mission: Impossible.
Reading about Towne made me want to be him. So I was extremely excited when the Paramount Centennial Collection DVD release of Chinatown came out, and I found out he did an entire commentary track for the movie with David Fincher.
The two have such chemistry, and the discussion has anecdotes and details about the writing process, character development, and historical context of the film.
Fincher, a self-proclaimed fan of Chinatown, asks probing questions and provides his own observations on the film's themes, cinematography, and direction.
But then my DVD got lost in many moves inside Los Angeles and I felt like I was robbed of this joy... until I found it online.
Someone put the whole thing on YouTube, so now anyone can check it out—so do it before it gets taken down.
The 'Chinatown' Commentary Track With Robert Towne and David Fincher
Screenwriter Robert Towne along with enthusiast of the film director David Fincher live-commentate Roman Polanski's Chinatown in the above video.
Towne discusses his research into Los Angeles' water wars, the evolution of the characters, and the challenges of adapting the complex story for the screen.
I found that part to be particularly inspiring. Especially interweaving the mysteries at the center, as Gittes follows a man who is involved in his own deceit as well.
The two discuss the casting choices, particularly the iconic performances of Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, and their collaboration with director Roman Polanski.
That collaboration also involved Towne doing more work on their characters.
Towne and Fincher also reflect on Chinatown's enduring popularity and its influence on subsequent filmmakers. It has a legacy that's almost unmatched, with people digging into how complex the themes and storytelling are, and how ahead of the time the story was, even though it takes place in the past.
All in all, this commentary track has a wealth of information, and makes me miss Robert Towne all the more.
Let me know your favorite part in the comments.