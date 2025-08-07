Eddie Murphy is one of those actors whom you remember from your first experience watching. I was a kid, headed to see his Dr. Dolittle remake in theaters. I remember him so effortlessly making me laugh, and from that point on, I had to see more.

Today, I want to go over ten of my favorite Eddie Murphy roles and what makes them so special to me.

Let's dive in.

1. Beverly Hills Cop (1984) This action-comedy classic catapulted Murphy into a global superstar. He started to define the action comedy with Detroit detective Axel Foley. We knew this movie would deliver big laughs and bigger set pieces. Murphy single-handedly shaped the film's tone and pacing. His laugh and quick-witted takedowns of Beverly Hills' stuffy elite remain iconic.

2. Coming to America (1988) Maybe my absolute favorite movie on this list, it's full of non-stop laughs. Coming to America features Murphy in one of his most beloved roles as the kind-hearted African Prince Akeem. The guy just wants to find his queen — in Queens. But what sets this apart is Murphy's willingness to play other characters like the opinionated barbershop owner Clarence and the soulful Randy Watson.

3. Trading Places (1983) This is one of those movies that a lot of people will say could never be made today. There are so many taboo topics and ideas here, but they all make me laugh. And they're all thanks to Eddie Murphy. He teams up with fellow SNL alum Dan Aykroyd in a modern-day The Prince and the Pauper. I really love how it avoids clichés and digs deep into sociological ideas for fun.

4. 48 Hrs. (1982) This is crazy that this is Eddie Murphy's first movie. It's kind of a perfect buddy cop movie, well, cop and villain. Murphy plays the fast-talking convict Reggie Hammond. He gets partnered with Nick Nolte's grizzled cop to solve a case, and hilarity ensues. The chemistry between them is palpable. And it set a new standard for on-screen pairings.

5. Dolemite Is My Name (2019) When I saw the trailer for this movie, I had a good feeling. And it really was a triumphant return to the spotlight for Murphy. Eddie Murphy is so good at playing damaged but confident people, and his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore, the man behind the blaxploitation icon Dolemite, is both hilarious and heartwarming. Murphy perfectly captures Moore's infectious spirit and unwavering self-belief in a performance that many have called his best in decades.

6. Shrek (2001) What can be said about this movie that hasn't already been said? It's so effortlessly funny and charming, and Murphy's Donkey steals scenes left and right, delivering some of the biggest laughs. It's spawned ongoing sequels that try to recapture the magic, and often do, but seeing this movie in theaters felt like you just got shot out of a cannon.



7. Bowfinger (1999) This has to be one of my favorite movies of all time. It's an absolutely underrated Hollywood satire that pairs Murphy with another comedy legend, Steve Martin. And it lets Murphy play double duty as both an insane star and a wannabe actor, The film is a hilarious take on Hollywood, and Murphy's ability to seamlessly switch between the two distinct personalities is a comedic tour de force.



8. The Nutty Professor (1996) A remake of the Jerry Lewis classic, this film allowed Murphy to fully indulge in his talent for playing multiple characters. As the kind-hearted but morbidly obese Professor Sherman Klump and his slim, arrogant alter ego Buddy Love, Murphy is exceptional. In typical Murphy form, he also portrays the entire Klump family, creating a series of unforgettable dinner table scenes that are endlessly quotable.

9. Dreamgirls (2006) In a powerful, dramatic turn that earned him an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor, Murphy stunned audiences as the troubled soul singer James "Thunder" Early. He should have won the Oscar, but that's a story for another day. He brought a raw energy to the role and showcased a depth and vulnerability that many had never seen before from him.

10. Boomerang (1992) A stylish and influential romantic comedy, Boomerang showcased a different side of Eddie Murphy. One that showed he could be a lover and a romantic leading man. Murphy plays Marcus Graham, a suave, womanizing advertising executive who finally meets his match when a new boss (Robin Givens) treats him the way he treats women. It's a subversive and still funny movie that had an incredible ensemble cast, including Halle Berry, Martin Lawrence, and Chris Rock.

Summing It All Up There are very few actors. I get excited when I see them in a trailer or discover one of their older movies. Eddie Murphy is a powerhouse who can make you laugh, get you excited for action, and carry a drama. I hope he continues to make a lot of movies. And I'll always be excited for whatever he jumps into next.

