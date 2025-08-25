I love a good action movie, especially if it involves martial arts. While I have no idea how to punch and kick like these guys on screen, I have to admit I'm a sucker for these kinds of hand-to-hand battles.

And one of the best actors to take us into these films is Jet Li. I remember my first time seeing him in a movie; I was struck by the way he moved so fluidly and with such purpose.

Today, I want to go over my favorite movies of his and talk about what makes him special.

Let's dive in.

1. Hero (2002) I love this movie so much. Li plays Nameless, a badass hero there to save the land. The film is a cinematic poem. It has this incredible, vibrant color palette to narrate different versions of a failed assassination attempt on the King of Qin.

2. Fist of Legend (1994) Fist of Legend is a masterful reimagining of the Bruce Lee classic Fist of Fury, and somehow it still cooks. Li's portrayal of Chen Zhen, a student seeking to avenge his master's death in Japanese-occupied Shanghai, is explosive. The fight choreography by Yuen Woo-ping emphasizes realistic combat. It set a new standard for the genre.

3. Once Upon a Time in China (1991) The film that solidified Jet Li's status as a Hong Kong superstar. Once Upon a Time in China sees him embody another legendary folk hero in Wong Fei-hung. It's this blend of many genres, and a testament to Li's dedication to telling Chinese stories.

4. Fearless (2006) Li called this his final martial arts epic. He plays Huo Yuanjia, the real-life founder of the Jin Wu Sports Federation, who champions the true spirit of wushu. The fight scenes are both brutal and beautiful. Each set piece tells the story of his growth as a person and a fighter.

5. Unleashed (2005) Unleashed (also known as Danny the Dog) gave Jet Li the opportunity to demonstrate his acting range. He plays Danny, a man raised as a human attack dog by a ruthless gangster. It's such a cool idea and so weird.

6. Tai Chi Master (1993) A dynamic collaboration with Michelle Yeoh, Tai Chi Master is a wuxia film that highlights Jet Li's versatility as both a fighter and a serious dramatist. He plays a good-natured and gifted martial artist who gets betrayed by his childhood friend, and then masters the fluid and powerful art of Tai Chi.

7. The Legend of Fong Sai Yuk (1993) With all this drama, you kind of forget that Jet Li can do comedy as well. In this movie, he plays the role of the impulsive Fong Sai Yuk. The movie is packed with creative and memorable fight scenes, including an iconic sequence where Fong Sai Yuk battles on the heads and shoulders of a crowd. It has to be seen to be believed.

8. Kiss of the Dragon (2001) I think this was my first exposure to Li. It was a movie that was always on the USA channel. It features some of Jet Li's most brutal and grounded fight choreography. As a Chinese intelligence agent framed for murder, Li is a relentless force of nature, utilizing his acupuncture needles with deadly precision and kicking a pool ball into a villain's skull.

9. Swordsman II (1992) In this wuxia classic, Jet Li takes on the role of Linghu Chong, a swordsman who becomes entrenched in a conflict between powerful clans. The film is known for its fantastical and high-flying "wire-fu".

10. Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) His Hollywood debut, Jet Li made an unforgettable impression as the villainous Wah Sing Ku in Lethal Weapon 4. Despite having limited dialogue, Li's menacing presence and blistering-fast martial arts skills stole the show.

Summing It All Up Jet Li is just one of the best actors and fighters in movie history. His charisma is undeniable. Whether he's playing a hero or a villain, the guy is captivating on screen and one of my favorite people to watch.

Let me know what you think in the comments.