I was at trivia last night and learned John Carpenter scored 14 of his 18 feature films. I was flabbergasted. So I went home and blasted the scores. Man, there's just something about Carpenter's movies and music that gets you excited about storytelling.

They were the perfect companion to my writing, and I plan on using my playlist over and over for this new spec.

Either way, today, I wanted to rank my top 5 best John Carpenter scores and talk about what makes them so special.

I'm not a music expert, so forgive me for the motif analysis.

Let's dive in.

1. Halloween (1978)

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Key Motif: Unstable 5/4 Time Signature Piano + Staccato Synth

Tone: Relentless, mechanical, inescapable

You can't discuss Carpenter’s musical legacy without starting at the top with one of the most iconic film scores of all time.

Imagine writing the song that becomes completely synonymous with a holiday forever.

We got it because the budget was so tight; Carpenter sat down at a piano and recorded the iconic main theme himself in a matter of days.

2. Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

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Key Motif: Driving 16th-note Bassline + Minimalist Lead Synth

Tone: Urban siege, gritty, propulsive

For his 1976 low-budget urban thriller, Carpenter composed a track influenced by Led Zeppelin’s "Immigrant Song" and classic Western motifs, giving us a modern spin on a standoff movie that lets you feel the tension in the bassline.

3. Escape from New York (1981)

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Key Motif: Pulsing ARP Sequencer + Soaring Melodic Synth

Tone: Post-apocalyptic swagger, heroic dark wave

I think this might be his most underrated score. You have this fantastical world with one of the coolest leads of all time, Snake Plissken. Everything has to feel cool and science fiction, but also feel like it's from the future.

This is Carpenter’s first official scoring collaboration with synth technician Alan Howarth, and together they layered this music to make you feel all the right notes.

You can feel the ticking clock.

4. The Fog (1980)

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Key Motif: Low Church Organ + Atmospheric Drone Pads

Tone: Gothic nightmare, creeping maritime dread

Another weird one that sort of just gets into your bones. The idea that the music creeps along, justl ike the fog, adds this horror tension. Soon, it will envelop you.

The Fog showcases Carpenter at his most atmospheric. After early cuts felt under-toned, Carpenter re-edited the film and elevated the ghost-story ambiance that haunts us as we watch.

5. They Live (1988)

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Key Motif: Blues Harmonica Riff + Industrial Drum Beat

Tone: Cynical, satirical, sci-fi blues

Another co-composed with Alan Howarth, the score for They Live is a unique hybrid of gritty blues and industrial electronica. It has a blues riff in the middle and a drum beat that both feel familiar, but together they create a hypnotic beat that resonates.

We get the working-class vibes, but again, the science fiction genre pushes us out of ouf it. There's a blankness under the surface.

All John Carpenter Scores

John Carpenter personally composed or co-composed the original musical scores for 14 feature films that he also directed.

And he was so good at music that Carpenter also co-composed scores for films he did not direct, like Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, and Firestarter.

Here are the scores of the movies he did direct:

Dark Star (1974) Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) Halloween (1978) The Fog (1980) Escape from New York (1981) — co-composed with Alan Howarth Christine (1983) — co-composed with Alan Howarth Big Trouble in Little China (1986) — with the Coupe de Villes Prince of Darkness (1987) — co-composed with Alan Howarth They Live (1988) — co-composed with Alan Howarth In the Mouth of Madness (1994) — co-composed with Jim Lang Village of the Damned (1995) — co-composed with Dave Davies Escape from L.A. (1996) — co-composed with Shirley Walker Vampires (1998) Ghosts of Mars (2001) — co-composed with Anthrax, Steve Vai, and Buckethead

Of his 18 feature directorial efforts, four were scored by outside composers:

The Thing (Ennio Morricone)

(Ennio Morricone) Starman (Jack Nitzsche)

(Jack Nitzsche) Memoirs of an Invisible Man (Shirley Walker)

(Shirley Walker) The Ward (Mark Kilian)

Summing It All Up

John Carpenter is one of the most talented directors of all time. He composed music that might even be better than the movies. His on-screen work is that of a true auteur, and it's a pleasure to listen to and watch.

He is both a legend and still working. So seek out anything new he offers.

What's your favorite John Carpenter score?