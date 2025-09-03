The WWE has been feeding actors into Hollywood for a while, but I have to say my favorite is probably John Cena. He can do action, comedy, and everything in between. And we've seen him use the physicality he learned in wrestling for both.

Today, I wanted to go over ten of my favorite John Cena movies, where I think he really shines in his big and small roles.

Let's dive in.

1. Blockers (2018) I thought this was an underrated comedy. It's a heartfelt and hilarious teen comedy that showcases Cena's comedic chops as an overprotective father attempting to thwart his daughter's prom night pact to lose her virginity. He uses his body here for laughs, and it takes his idea of being overprotective to a new level.

2. The Suicide Squad (2021) James Gunn's R-rated reimagining of the DC anti-hero team gave Cena the platform to truly shine as the jingoistic and morally ambiguous Peacemaker. He crushed so hard that they gave him a TV show based on it. His deadpan delivery and commitment to "peace" provided some of the film's biggest laughs and most shocking moments.

3. Bumblebee (2018) This is a Transformers prequel that was really funny and exciting. Cena stepped into the role of Sector 7 agent, Jack Burns. He brought a believable intensity to the part, but also made us laugh when giant robots show up. He's a key player in the franchise and helps hold the world up.

4. Trainwreck (2015) While a supporting role, Cena's scene-stealing performance as Amy Schumer's sensitive boyfriend, Steven, was a breakout moment. He's so funny here as a guy who might actually be gay, but also has no idea how to date and seems completely lost.

5. Vacation Friends (2021) This raunchy buddy comedy saw Cena let loose as the wild and uninhibited Ron, who forms an unlikely and chaotic friendship with a more straight-laced couple. This is what Cena does so very well: deliver jokes on time and act like an idiot when he needs to. His energetic performance kept the audience locked in because we had no idea what was coming next.

6. Ferdinand (2017) Lending his voice to the gentle giant Ferdinand the bull, Cena delivered a charming performance in this animated film. The movie was a commercial and critical success. It earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

5. F9: The Fast Saga (2021) Joining the high-octane Fast & Furious family is no small feat, but Cena seamlessly integrated himself as Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. It's one of those crazy castings that just kinda works. It's both funny and badass as they fight each other and eventually become allies.

8. The Wall (2017) Cena took on a serious and dramatic role in this tense psychological thriller, which is set in a single location. He played a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant pinned down by an Iraqi sniper. I loved how serious this movie was and how Cena was up to the task of outsmarting the sniper and making us root for him.

9. Sisters (2015) Appearing in another supporting but memorable role, Cena played the stoic and heavily tattooed drug dealer Pazuzu in this Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy. It's a laugh-out-loud role that he excels in by allowing himself to be completely ridiculous.

10. 12 Rounds (2009) An early entry in his leading man career, this action-thriller saw Cena as a New Orleans detective forced into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. It showed Cena doing his own stunts and kicking butt on the big screen in an action movie that allowed him to be himself and showed Hollywood that potential.

Summing It All Up Like I said at the top, the WWE is a feeder for Hollywood, but only the best actors can stay in movies. Cena has proven he belongs here, and I can't wait to see what he puts on screen next.

