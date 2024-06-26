Certain movies stick in your mind thanks to the dialogue or characters or set pieces. And some movies stick in your mind because of the wonderful songs at their heart.

Musicals have always held a strong sense of place for me. I cannot sing, and I cannot dance. I am not the guy who starred in musical theater in high school. I'm the guy who rented West Side Story on VHS and wore out his DVD of Signing in the Rain when it came out.

Watching a musical was a way to overcome those inabilities and to be transported into a universe where anything was possible, even breaking into song.

Today, I want to make a list of the best movie musicals of all time and take you through some of the tropes, history, and worldly aspects of the format.

Musical Definition La La Land Warner Bros. At its core, a musical is a form of storytelling that combines music, lyrics, and often dance to convey its narrative. Characters break into song to express their feelings, advance the plot, or simply entertain the audience. The music can range from catchy pop tunes to elaborate orchestral pieces, and the choreography can be anything from simple gestures to complex routines.

The Tropes of Musical Movies West Side Story 20th Century Studios If you're watching a musical, you better buckle up for some song and dance. The fun thing is that musical can blend with any other genre. But still, musical films have developed their own set of recognizable tropes over the years, including: "I Want" Song: The protagonist sings about their dreams and desires.

The protagonist sings about their dreams and desires. Love Duet: Two characters sing about their affection for each other.

Two characters sing about their affection for each other. Big Ensemble Number: A large group of characters come together for a show-stopping performance.

A large group of characters come together for a show-stopping performance. The 11 O'Clock Number: A powerful song near the end of the second act that often reveals a character's true feelings or motivations.

A powerful song near the end of the second act that often reveals a character's true feelings or motivations. Happy Ending: Musicals often conclude with a sense of resolution and optimism.

A Brief History of Musicals The Lion King (2019) Disney The roots of musical theater can be traced back to ancient civilizations, where music and dance were integral components of theatrical performances in Greece and Rome. Throughout the medieval and Renaissance periods in Europe, mystery plays and court masques often incorporated musical elements, further solidifying the connection between music and storytelling. The 18th and 19th centuries saw the rise of opera, operetta, and ballad opera, genres that paved the way for the modern musical as we know it. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, American vaudeville, minstrel shows, and burlesque combined music, comedy, and spectacle, laying the groundwork for the musical's development. The advent of synchronized sound in film with The Jazz Singer in 1927 revolutionized cinema and opened the door for the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals in the 1930s and 1940s, marked by lavish productions and iconic films like The Wizard of Oz and Singin' in the Rain. In the decades that followed, musicals continued to evolve and experiment, tackling social issues in West Side Story (1961) and pushing boundaries with rock operas like Jesus Christ Superstar (1973). Disney's animated musicals in the 1990s, such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, revitalized the genre for family audiences. In the 21st century, musicals remain a vibrant and popular form of entertainment, drawing inspiration from diverse musical styles and tackling contemporary issues. Films like Chicago, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman showcase the genre's continued innovation and appeal. Advancements in technology, the ongoing influence of Broadway, and a growing emphasis on diversity continue to shape the landscape of musicals, ensuring a bright future for this beloved art form.

Musicals Across the World Les Miserables Universal While musicals are often associated with Broadway and Hollywood, the genre has a rich and diverse history across the globe. The landscape of musicals is vibrant and ever-evolving. Europe: Operetta: Originating in Europe in the 19th century, operetta blended spoken dialogue with music and dance, often featuring lighthearted or romantic themes. Famous composers include Johann Strauss II and Franz Lehár.

Originating in Europe in the 19th century, operetta blended spoken dialogue with music and dance, often featuring lighthearted or romantic themes. Famous composers include Johann Strauss II and Franz Lehár. France: Known for its contributions to operetta and later, its unique style of musical theater exemplified by the works of Claude-Michel Schönberg (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon).

Known for its contributions to operetta and later, its unique style of musical theater exemplified by the works of Claude-Michel Schönberg (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon). United Kingdom: Home to a vibrant musical theater scene, with West End productions often rivaling Broadway in popularity. Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats) is a prominent figure in British musical theater. Asia: India: Bollywood films frequently incorporate elaborate musical numbers, often with a mix of traditional Indian music and contemporary pop influences.

Bollywood films frequently incorporate elaborate musical numbers, often with a mix of traditional Indian music and contemporary pop influences. Japan: Takarazuka Revue, an all-female musical theater company, has been a cultural institution since the early 20th century, performing Western-style musicals and original productions. Latin America: Argentina: Tango musicals, incorporating the passionate dance and music of Argentina, have a devoted following.

Tango musicals, incorporating the passionate dance and music of Argentina, have a devoted following. Brazil: Carmen Miranda, a Brazilian singer and dancer, popularized samba music and dance in Hollywood musicals during the 1940s. Africa: South Africa:Sarafina!, a musical about the Soweto Uprising, gained international recognition and highlighted the power of music to address social and political issues. Other Regions: Australia: Has a thriving musical theater scene, producing original works and hosting international touring productions.

Has a thriving musical theater scene, producing original works and hosting international touring productions. Canada: Has contributed notable composers and performers to Broadway and the West End. Global Trends: Cultural Exchange: Musical theater has become increasingly globalized, with productions touring internationally and stories adapting to different cultural contexts.

Musical theater has become increasingly globalized, with productions touring internationally and stories adapting to different cultural contexts. Diversity: Musicals are increasingly reflecting diverse perspectives and experiences, both in terms of storytelling and casting.

Musicals are increasingly reflecting diverse perspectives and experiences, both in terms of storytelling and casting. Technological Innovation: Digital platforms and social media are playing a role in expanding the reach of musicals and fostering new forms of creative expression. As cultures continue to exchange ideas and artistic traditions, we can expect to see even more diverse and innovative musical productions from around the world.

The Best Musical Movies of All Time Rocky Horror Picture Show 20th Century Studios If you're in the mood to watch a musical, I put together around 100 below that I think are awesome. They're in no particular order, I just wanted to make a list of the ones I think everyone should see. I've got lots of blind spots, so add your favorites in the comments below. Singin' in the Rain (1952) The Sound of Music (1965) West Side Story (1961) West Side Story (2021) The Wizard of Oz (1939) My Fair Lady (1964) Cabaret (1972) Fiddler on the Roof (1971) Grease (1978) Chicago (2002) The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Mary Poppins (1964) Les Misérables (2012) Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) An American in Paris (1951) The Music Man (1962) The King and I (1956) Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) Show Boat (1936) Guys and Dolls (1955) South Pacific (1958) Oklahoma! (1955) Gigi (1958) The Band Wagon (1953) Funny Face (1957) Annie Get Your Gun (1950) Oliver! (1968) Camelot (1967) Hello, Dolly! (1969) Hairspray (2007) Moulin Rouge! (2001) Dreamgirls (2006) Beauty and the Beast (1991) The Lion King (1994) Aladdin (1992) Little Shop of Horrors (1986) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) Evita (1996) Victor/Victoria (1982) Top Hat (1935) Easter Parade (1948) A Star is Born (1954) The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) Newsies (1992) Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) White Christmas (1954) Sweet Charity (1969) Damn Yankees (1958) Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967) Kiss Me, Kate (1953) 42nd Street (1933) Calamity Jane (1953) Carousel (1956) High Society (1956) The Pirate (1948) Brigadoon (1954) Flower Drum Song (1961) Silk Stockings (1957) On the Town (1949) Funny Girl (1968) The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) Pennies from Heaven (1981) A Chorus Line (1985) The Wiz (1978) All That Jazz (1979) Love Me Tonight (1932) Can-Can (1960) The Boy Friend (1971) Nashville (1975) Annie (1982) Dancer in the Dark (2000) Everyone Says I Love You (1996) Enchanted (2007) Across the Universe (2007) Hair (1979) Rent (2005) Mamma Mia! (2008) La La Land (2016) The Greatest Showman (2017) Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) Once (2011) Begin Again (2013) Crazy Heart (2009) Walk the Line (2005) A Hard Day's Night (1964) Help! (1965) Purple Rain (1984) The Blues Brothers (1980) Rock 'n' Roll High School (1979) This Is Spinal Tap (1984) Sing Street (2016) School of Rock (2003) The Commitments (1991) Almost Famous (2000) Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) Ray (2004) That Thing You Do! (1996) 24 Hour Party People (2002) Jersey Boys (2014) Straight Outta Compton (2015) Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

