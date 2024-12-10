Read and Download the 2025 Oscar's Frontrunner Screenplays
Which movie are you most excited to read from this award season's front runners?
Universal Pictures
Dec 10, 2024
We're not sure what will be nominated for the Oscars in 2025 yet, but we have a bunch of awesome script PDFs for you to read and learn from, all from the year's hottest movies.
So scroll down and read scripts from Gladiator IIto The Wild Robot and everything in between.
The 2025 Oscar Screenplays
- The Apprentice by Gabriel Sherman hosted by Deadline
- Blink Twice by Zoë Kravitz & E.T. Feigenbaum hosted by Amazon MGM
- Blitz by Steve McQueen hosted by Deadline
- Challengers by Justin Kruitzkes hosted by Amazon MGM
- Conclave by Peter Straughan (Based on the novel CONCLAVE By Robert Harris ) hosted by Deadline
- Deadpool & Wolverine by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy hosted by Disney
- Gladiator II by David Scarpa (story by Peter Craig & David Scarpa ) hosted by Deadline
- His Three Daughters by Azazel Jacobs hosted by Netflix
- The Idea of You by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt (Based upon the novel Robinne Lee) hosted by Amazon MGM
- Inside Out 2 by Meg LeFauve & Dave Holstein hosted by Disney
- The Last Showgirl by Kate Gersten hosted by Deadline
- Maria by Steven Knight hosted by Deadline
- My Old Ass by Megan Park hosted by Amazon MGM
- Red One by Chris Morgan Based on the original story by Hiram Garcia Revision by Chris Morgan and Jake Kasdan hosted by Amazon
- SNL 1975 (Filmed as "Saturday Night") by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman hosted by Deadline
- The Substance by Coralie Fargeat hosted by Deadline
- The Wild Robot by Chris Sanders (Based on the Book By Peter Brown) hosted by Universal
Let us know your favorites in the comments.
