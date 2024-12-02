The holidays are the time of year when you just want to make hot chocolate, get under a fleece blanket, sit on the couch, and watch movies with your family.

But if your family is like mine, they're always looking for something new to watch as well.

I have people of every age in my household, so we've had to explore some new titles this year to keep them happy.

I tried to make a list of the best new Christmas movies of 2024 we've seen.

Dive in below.

1. Nutcrackers We had the director, David Gordon Green, on our podcast to chat about this endearing family movie. It's fun for the whole family.

2. Terrifier 3 This one might just be for the adults, but it's a gory and intense horror movie that delivers on the holiday themes and also delivers all the blood and guts.

3. Our Little Secret My wife loves these Netflix holiday movies, and I couldn't pass on one with Lindsay Lohan. In it, two exes meet after dating siblings and hilarity ensues.

4. Red One I took my parents to the movies to see this one because my Mom loves the Rock. He delivers as Santa's bodyguard, who is trying to solve the big guy's kidnapping.

5. Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl I'll stop what I'm doing and watch any Wallace and Gromit, I think their specials are some of the most fun I've had. This one stays in theme. Just a blast.

6. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever There's something about a big holiday release for families. This one is the most commercial PG version. It's soft and saccharine and what you want out of these kinds of stories.

7. Hot Frosty Look, the more ridiculous, the better. This one had my wife and I laughing pretty hard as Frost turns into a hot guy. That's all you need to know going into it.

We often rely on classic movies every year, but it's worth exploring what else is out there, especially as your life changes and people come in and out.

You could be missing out on some great themes or impactful movies.

Are there any recent gems I missed? What are some of your favorite Christmas movies you've caught this year?

Let me know in the comments.