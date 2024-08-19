Are you a fan of reading screenplays?

What are the pages that transported you into another realm? And who are the screenwriters who you think consistently take you to those places? If you regularly read No Film School, you know I love all things writing.

When I'm stuck in my own page, I frequently go back to the screenplays that got me into movies and see how those legendary scribes put together character arcs, balanced structure, and just finished scripts that got made and became landmark movies.

But what are the greatest screenplays of all time? The ones who everyone agrees are the best building blocks for the movies that came after? Or the scripts that challenged what was the status quo in Hollywood and changed everything that came after them? Or what about the scripts that feel so Hollywood, the ones that had a ton of writers tweaking and transforming pages up until the scenes were shot?

We're on a journey today to unlock the greatest screenplays of all time. Let's dive in.

The Best Screenplays of All Time

I want to get this out of the way up front—this will all be subjective.

The greatest screenplays are the ones that affect and move you or draw you to into the story and never let you go. I have lots of opinions on the greatest screenplay of all time. It's hard because I feel like you have to split them up via different genres. In fact, the WGA has made a lit of their favorite screenplays in comedy, 101 Funniest Screenplays of All Time, which covers movies from The Gold Rush (1925) to Bridesmaids (2011).

If I had to pick some of my favorites of all time, I'd lean into the classics like The Apartment, The Graduate, with a mix of current films like Juno and Superbad. I also love more serious dramas like Little Children, Manchester by the Sea, The Godfather, and Casablanca.

Then you have to think about writing action and adventure movies, like The Fugitive, Die Hard, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. And what about indie movies that don't get enough love like Your Sister's Sister, Donnie Darko, and Tangerine?

Another genre that doesn't get enough love is horror, from Get Out to Scream to The Exorcist. There are so many landmark screenplays that have shaped Hollywood and truly the genre's perception around the world.

And speaking of around the world, how do you qualify screenplays from a different country translated into English? I'm talking stories like Roshomon, City of God, Cinema Paradiso, and The 400 Blows.

As you can see, it's hard to pick the best screenplays of all time, but the WGA tried to do just that.

Top 100 Screenplays of All Time

Back in 2005, The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) sent out ballots to its members asking them to list up to 10 of their favorite produced screenplays. Any film, past or present, English-language or otherwise, was eligible. This caused a long debate as the votes were tallied. What resulted was a list that ranked the top 101 screenplays of all time written before 2005.

We have that list, in order, below. Let me know which are your favorites.

1. CASABLANCA

Screenplay by Julius J. & Philip G. Epstein and Howard Koch. Based on the play "Everybody Comes to Rick's" by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison

2. THE GODFATHER

Screenplay by Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola. Based on the novel by Mario Puzo

3. CHINATOWN

Written by Robert Towne

4. CITIZEN KANE

Written by Herman Mankiewicz and Orson Welles

5. ALL ABOUT EVE

Screenplay by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Based on "The Wisdom of Eve," a short story and radio play by Mary Orr

6. ANNIE HALL

Written by Woody Allen and Marshall Brickman

7. SUNSET BLVD.

Written by Charles Brackett & Billy Wilder and D.M. Marshman, Jr.

8. NETWORK

Written by Paddy Chayefsky

9. SOME LIKE IT HOT

Screenplay by Billy Wilder & I.A.L. Diamond. Based on "Fanfare of Love," a German film written by Robert Thoeren and M. Logan

10. THE GODFATHER II

Screenplay by Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo. Based on Mario Puzo's novel "The Godfather"

11. BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

Written by William Goldman

12. DR. STRANGELOVE

Screenplay by Stanley Kubrick and Peter George and Terry Southern. Based on novel "Red Alert" by Peter George

13. THE GRADUATE

Screenplay by Calder Willingham and Buck Henry. Based on the novel by Charles Webb

14. LAWRENCE OF ARABIA

Screenplay by Robert Bolt and Michael Wilson. Based on the life and writings of Col. T.E. Lawrence

15. THE APARTMENT

Written by Billy Wilder & I.A.L. Diamond

16. PULP FICTION

Written by Quentin Tarantino. Stories by Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary

17. TOOTSIE

Screenplay by Larry Gelbart and Murray Schisgal. Story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart

18. ON THE WATERFRONT

Screen Story and Screenplay by Budd Schulberg. Based on "Crime on the Waterfront" articles by Malcolm Johnson

19. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Screenplay by Horton Foote. Based on the novel by Harper Lee

20. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Screenplay by Frances Goodrich & Albert Hackett & Frank Capra. Based on short story "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern. Contributions to screenplay Michael Wilson and Jo Swerling

21. NORTH BY NORTHWEST

Written by Ernest Lehman

22. THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

Screenplay by Frank Darabont. Based on the short story "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption" by Stephen King

23. GONE WITH THE WIND

Screenplay by Sidney Howard. Based on the novel by Margaret Mitchell

24. ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

Screenplay by Charlie Kaufman. Story by Charlie Kaufman & Michel Gondry & Pierre Bismuth

25. THE WIZARD OF OZ

Screenplay by Noel Langley and Florence Ryerson and Edgar Allan Woolf Adaptation by Noel Langley. Based on the novel by L. Frank Baum

26. DOUBLE INDEMNITY

Screenplay by Billy Wilder and Raymond Chandler. Based on the novel by James M. Cain

27. GROUNDHOG DAY

Screenplay by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis. Story by Danny Rubin

28. SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

Written by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard

29. SULLIVAN'S TRAVELS

Written by Preston Sturges

30. UNFORGIVEN

Written by David Webb Peoples

31. HIS GIRL FRIDAY

Screenplay by Charles Lederer. Based on the play "The Front Page" by Ben Hecht & Charles MacArthur

32. FARGO

Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

33. THE THIRD MAN

Screenplay by Graham Greene. Story by Graham Greene. Based on the short story by Graham Greene

34. THE SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS

Screenplay by Clifford Odets and Ernest Lehman. From a novelette by Ernest Lehman

35. THE USUAL SUSPECTS

Written by Christopher McQuarrie

36. MIDNIGHT COWBOY

Screenplay by Waldo Salt. Based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy

37. THE PHILADELPHIA STORY

Screenplay by Donald Ogden Stewart. Based on the play by Philip Barry

38. AMERICAN BEAUTY

Written by Alan Ball

39. THE STING

Written by David S. Ward

40. WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

Written by Nora Ephron

41. GOODFELLAS

Screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi & Martin Scorsese. Based on book "Wise Guy" by Nicholas Pileggi

42. RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan. Story by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman

43. TAXI DRIVER

Written by Paul Schrader

44. THE BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES

Screenplay by Robert E. Sherwood. Based on novel "Glory For Me" by MacKinley Kantor

45. ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

Screenplay by Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman. Based on the novel by Ken Kesey

46. THE TREASURE OF THE SIERRA MADRE

Screenplay by John Huston. Based on the novel by B. Traven

47. THE MALTESE FALCON

Screenplay by John Huston. Based on the novel by Dashiell Hammett

48. THE BRIDGE ON THE RIVER KWAI

Screenplay by Carl Foreman and Michael Wilson. Based on the novel by Pierre Boulle

49. SCHINDLER'S LIST

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian. Based on the novel by Thomas Keneally

50. THE SIXTH SENSE

Written by M. Night Shyamalan

51. BROADCAST NEWS

Written by James L. Brooks

52. THE LADY EVE

Screenplay by Preston Sturges. Story by Monckton Hoffe

53. ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN

Screenplay by William Goldman. Based on the book by Carl Bernstein & Bob Woodward

54. MANHATTAN

Written by Woody Allen & Marshall Brickman

55. APOCALYPSE NOW

Written by John Milius and Francis Coppola. Narration by Michael Herr

56. BACK TO THE FUTURE

Written by Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale

57. CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS

Written by Woody Allen

58. ORDINARY PEOPLE

Screenplay by Alvin Sargent. Based on the novel by Judith Guest

59. IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT

Screenplay by Robert Riskin. Based on the story "Night Bus" by Samuel Hopkins Adams

60. L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

Screenplay by Brian Helgeland & Curtis Hanson. Based on the novel by James Ellroy

61. THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

Screenplay by Ted Tally. Based on the novel by Thomas Harris

62. MOONSTRUCK

Written by John Patrick Shanley

63. JAWS

Screenplay by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. Based on the novel by Peter Benchley

64. TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

Screenplay by James L. Brooks. Based on the novel by Larry McMurtry

65. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Screen Story and Screenplay by Betty Comden & Adolph Green. Based on the song by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown

66. JERRY MAGUIRE

Written by Cameron Crowe

67. E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

Written by Melissa Mathison

68. STAR WARS

Written by George Lucas

69. DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Screenplay by Frank Pierson. Based on a magazine article by P.F. Kluge and Thomas Moore

70. THE AFRICAN QUEEN

Screenplay by James Agee and John Huston. Based on the novel by C.S. Forester

71. THE LION IN WINTER

Screenplay by James Goldman. Based on the play by James Goldman

72. THELMA & LOUISE

Written by Callie Khouri

73. AMADEUS

Screenplay by Peter Shaffer. Based on his play

74. BEING JOHN MALKOVICH

Written by Charlie Kaufman

75. HIGH NOON

Screenplay by Carl Foreman. Based on short story "The Tin Star" by John W. Cunningham

76. RAGING BULL

Screenplay by Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin. Based on the book by Jake La Motta with Joseph Carter and Peter Savage

77. ADAPTATION

Screenplay by Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman. Based on the book "The Orchid Thief" by Susan Orlean

78. ROCKY

Written by Sylvester Stallone

79. THE PRODUCERS

Written by Mel Brooks

80. WITNESS

Screenplay by Earl W. Wallace & William Kelley. Story by William Kelley and Pamela Wallace & Earl W. Wallace

81. BEING THERE

Screenplay by Jerzy Kosinski. Inspired by the novel by Jerzy Kosinski

82. COOL HAND LUKE

Screenplay by Donn Pearce and Frank Pierson. Based on the novel by Donn Pearce

83. REAR WINDOW

Screenplay by John Michael Hayes. Based on the short story by Cornell Woolrich

84. THE PRINCESS BRIDE

Screenplay by William Goldman. Based on his novel

85. LA GRANDE ILLUSION

Written by Jean Renoir and Charles Spaak

86. HAROLD & MAUDE

Written by Colin Higgins

87. 8 1/2

Screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, Ennio Flaiano, Brunello Rond. Story by Fellini, Flaiano

88. FIELD OF DREAMS

Screenplay by Phil Alden Robinson. Based on the book by W.P. Kinsella

89. FORREST GUMP

Screenplay by Eric Roth. Based on the novel by Winston Groom

90. SIDEWAYS

Screenplay by Alexander Payne & Jim Taylor. Based on the novel by Rex Pickett

91. THE VERDICT

Screenplay by David Mamet. Based on the novel by Barry Reed

92. PSYCHO

Screenplay by Joseph Stefano. Based on the novel by Robert Bloch

93. DO THE RIGHT THING

Written by Spike Lee

94. PATTON

Screen Story and Screenplay by Francis Ford Coppola and Edmund H. North. Based on "A Soldier's Story" by Omar H. Bradley and "Patton: Ordeal and Triumph" by Ladislas Farago

95. HANNAH AND HER SISTERS

Written by Woody Allen

96. THE HUSTLER

Screenplay by Sidney Carroll & Robert Rossen. Based on the novel by Walter Tevis

97. THE SEARCHERS

Screenplay by Frank S. Nugent. Based on the novel by Alan Le May

98. THE GRAPES OF WRATH

Screenplay by Nunnally Johnson. Based on the novel by John Steinbeck

99. THE WILD BUNCH

Screenplay by Walon Green and Sam Peckinpah. Story by Walon Green and Roy Sickner

100. MEMENTO

Screenplay by Christopher Nolan. Based on the short story "Memento Mori" by Jonathan Nolan

101. NOTORIOUS

Written by Ben Hecht

Summing Up the Best Screenplays of All Time

Now that you've checked out these exhaustive lists and read through the WGA's rankings, what are some scripts you think were left off the list of greatest screenplays of all time?

I want to hear all the titles you'd add from the last 15 years and hear the classic films and films from around the world that were left off this list above.

Let me know in the comments.