Apple ProRes RAW Support Coming to DaVinci Resolve and the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Blackmagic Design has announced some major updates for Resolve and the BMPCC4K with new firmware updates.
Exciting news for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K owners and shooters as Blackmagic Design has announced some pretty awesome updates for the camera, as well as for DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio.
To coincide with the announcement of the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro, as well as the Blackmagic Camera ProDock, Blackmagic is also announcing some new firmware updates for Resolve (20.2) and Blackmagic Camera (9.8 public beta) that will add support for Apple ProRes RAW, including footage captured with the new iPhone 17 Pro, and ProRes RAW HQ file formats.
Here’s everything you need to know, including how you can download, install, and upgrade today.
Apple ProRes RAW Updates
Credit: Blackmagic Design
This is a pretty significant update for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K as both this popular camera and DaVinci Resolve are getting new support for ProRes RAW with updates that are available to download now.
“With the addition of ProRes RAW formats across our capture, playback and professional editing software products we are continuing our commitment to software updates for existing products. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K customers have always been able to record in compressed ProRes 422 formats, but now they will be able record ProRes RAW and natively playback the files in DaVinci Resolve. We are extremely excited to be delivering yet another free update for our customers.” — Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.
Along with the updates mentioned above, Blackmagic Design further shares that future updates for Blackmagic Camera and Blackmagic Video Assist 12G will also add both ProRes RAW file formats.
DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public beta are both available now, free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website here.
