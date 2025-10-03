Here’s How You Can Trick the iPhone 17 Pro Into Recording Internal ProRes RAW Open Gate
Some iPhone content creators online have seemingly discovered a way to trick the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max into recording ProRes RAW Open Gate internally.
If Steve Jobs were alive, he’d be furious. Several iPhone content creators online have seemingly discovered a simple way in which iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max users can bypass Apple’s external SSD requirements and capture ProRes RAW Open Gate directly to their internal storage.
Let’s take a look at how the iPhone 17 Pro can be “tricked” into this with a simple method and explore why this might be a game-changer for iPhone filmmakers and smartphone videographers looking to take advantage of this hack before it possibly gets fixed.
A Simple iPhone 17 Pro Trick
Unveiled back in September, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are currently the top iPhone options and, as usual, the best ones for those looking to utilize the best photo and video capture capabilities that Apple currently has to offer.
One of the top-selling points for the iPhone 17 Pro in particular has been this ability to record ProRes RAW HQ in Open Gate, which usually requires storing to an external SSD. However, with this trick, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are about to get quite a bit more powerful.
However, before we tread further, it’s worth noting that there’s definitely a reason why Apple didn’t intend for users to record this way, as using this trick will leave your iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models susceptible to overheating or possible damage.
Now, with all that being said, let’s check this trick out.
Record ProRes RAW Open Gate Internally
Outlined in a video by YouTuber Jason Vong, the trick is quite simple. All an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max user would need to do is connect an external SSD to their iPhone, then open Final Cut Camera and choose to record in the aforementioned ProRes RAW HQ in Open Gate.
From there, a user would just minimize the app, remove the SSD, and open Final Cut Camera again. And voila, the iPhone 17 Pro would then be able to record ProRes RAW HQ in Open Gate directly to the smartphone’s internal storage.
Definitely keep in mind all the warnings above, as this is obviously going against Apple’s wishes and will absolutely burn through your internal storage quite quickly. Still, an interesting hack that will likely be fixed by Apple here soon.
