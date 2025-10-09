Big news for iPhone shooters looking to expand their filmmaking capabilities. Blackmagic Design has announced another firmware update for the company’s popular Blackmagic Camera app. Coming to the iOS version, update 3.1.2 is set to add 1920x1440 Open Gate recording with Apple Log as well as address several minor issues, which will make the app even more powerful.

If you’re an iPhone filmmaker or content creator, this has truly been one of the best apps to improve your smartphone’s video recording capabilities, and this update continues to push the envelope forward. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest Blackmagic Camera for iPhone update.

Blackmagic Camera for iPhone Update 3.1.2 Credit: Blackmagic Design Following up on the 3.0 update from last month , this version 3.1.2 update is all about addressing some minor issues that had sprung up where stabilization could not be switched off in a few instances, and other quirks with LUTs, faltering, and recording failing in some cases. The other big news is the added support for 1920x1440 Open Gate recording with Apple Log, something that iPhone users have been hankering for, and another easy way to quickly improve your video recording capabilities. Here’s the full list of updates set to come to the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone: Addressed an issue where stabilization could not be switched off.

Addressed an issue where new LUTs could not be used immediately after import.

Addressed an issue where recording would fail in some cases with iOS 26.

Added support for 1920x1440 Open Gate recording with Apple Log.

Addressed orientation issue with ProRes RAW recordings when orientation lock is enabled.

General performance and stability fixes.