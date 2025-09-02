Regardless of what you thought of 28 Years Later and its slightly more subdued mother/son storyline, the sequel is coming soon.

At the end of the former film, Spike meets Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his strange cult of "Jimmies." 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple begins soon afterward, with Spike joining the cult. Inevitably, key characters will all meet up again with the dangerous oddball Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) and big, scary Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry). This will be the fourth installment in the rage zombie series.

Director Nia DaCosta spoke with Rolling Stone about the film.

She had just three weeks between Danny Boyle wrapping 28 Years Later and her taking the reins, yet she made a bold creative choice that many directors would find intimidating.

"The thing that connects the two is that they're both bonkers, idiosyncratic, and very artistically personal works," DaCosta told Rolling Stone. "My big pitch when I was talking to the producers, including Danny and Alex, before I came on was, ‘I'm going to make this my own. I'm not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie.' Because that's impossible to make. He's so special. And it didn't really interest me.”

She described using different filming styles for different character worlds. The Jimmies have their own visual approach, while Dr. Kelson's world gets another treatment, with protagonist Spike moving between both styles as he navigates the factions.

She said, "It's so hard to describe the tone of the movie that I actually won't even attempt to. But it keeps the same unique, off-the-wall, surprising energy."

O'Connell is coming off a star turn in Sinners.

"This film is the weird, deranged cousin to 28 Years Later, who you might be a bit ashamed of because they have weird, questionable interests," O'Connell said. "We see how much nature is the unstoppable force at the end of the day. Nature prevails."

Check out Rolling Stone for the rest of the film's first-look images.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know.