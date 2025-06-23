Look, let's get this out of the way at the top. there's a giant penis in 28 Years Later and everyone is talking about it.

My theater's audience audibly gasped when they saw it on screen, and in the lobby after, I could hear many people chatting about it.

It made me and my buddy laugh so hard, and I have brought it up with everyone who has seen the movie since.

I loved 28 Years Later and its controversial ending.

Danny Boyle's latest foray into the post-apocalyptic world has themes of survival, evolution of the infected, and emotional depth.

But a zombie penis has stolen a significant portion of the conversation.

Let's dive in.

An Auteur Choice of Nudity

When it came to designing some of the zombies and them being nude, that was a directorial choice, as most of the clothes have disintegrated since these people turned into zombies.

When asked about the nudity in the movie, Boyle told Variety, "There was a bit of backward and forward, but I think we have to pay tribute to Tom Rothman at Sony, because he took this on. It had a value, the property, because the first film was a success, certainly for the budget it was made for, and continued to have an impact over the years. But he still signed up for a very ambitious trilogy and financed the first two films — the Nia DaCosta-shot second film will come out January 16. I think one of the wonderful things about horror is that you’re expected to maximize the impact of your story. Everybody wants to do that with a drama, with the romance, whatever. But with horror, it’s obviously gonna be brutal, some of it. What we loved was setting it against an innocence that’s represented by the various children in it, and also the landscape, the beauty of the landscape, the nature. Having those two forces stretches your story as far as you can go, if you maximize them. That was our principle, and the studio was supportive of that, of course they were."

In the movie, we meet alpha zombies, and we learn the rage virus works like steroids for them. They are stronger and faster.

And the particular alpha in this movie, named Samson, also has a giant dong.

Samson was played by Chi Lewis-Parry, who is a former MMA fighter and who stands at 6'8. His giant penis was a formidable thing to see flapping around as he chases people in them ovie, but here was actually a practical reason for it.

With a 13-year-old actor, Alfie Williams, on set, actual nudity was prohibited thanks to British child endangerment laws.

That's a good thing, and I am happy those exist.

So if you can't have real nudity, you have to improvise, and thus they used prosthetic genitals for all the infected.

Lewis-Parry clarified in an interview with Variety, saying that his "piece was artificial for the sake of the film's young star."

Beyond the legal and promotional intricacies, the prominent zombie nudity has sparked a range of reactions from audiences. Some find it a bizarre and distracting element, leading to jokes about "28 Inches Later."



Honestly, this is all great viral marketing for the movie.

Whether the zombie penis is viewed as a bold artistic statement, a logistical workaround, or simply a source of unexpected laughs, it's sort of proof that all press is good press.

Let me know what you think in the comments.