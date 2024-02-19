While there are probably more great camera manufacturers and cameras themselves than ever before for photo and video professionals to explore, Canon is still one of the top names in the industry for a reason. Built on the back of their iconic 5D DSLR, Canon has made the transition to mirrorless over the years and is now one of the best for that body type as well.

If you are looking to invest in not just one, but a handful of cameras to build out your own camera fleet different hybrid needs like weddings, live events, or multi-part productions, then here are three mirrorless Canon cameras that are worth considering and on sale now.

For this "Deals of the Week," are the Canon EOS R5, EOS R6, and EOS R50. Let's check them out below.

A-Cam Consider the flagship camera in Canon's mirrorless line, the EOS R5 is truly one of the best options on the market for any brand. Capable of recording 8K raw video thanks to its 45MP CMOS sensor, the R5 could easily be the perfect A-cam for any small or high-end productions.

Canon EOS R5 For the professional image-maker who needs resolution, speed, and video capabilities, the Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera features a newly developed 45MP CMOS sensor, which offers 8K raw video recording, 12 fps continuous shooting with a mechanical shutter, and is the first EOS camera to feature 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization.

B-Cam Just a small half-step down from the EOS R5 is the Canon R6. While not capable of 8K video like its bigger sibling, the R6 is still a great option and one of the best B-cams that you might find anywhere. The R6 offers the ability to record 4K video at 60 fps and FHD 120p 10-bit internally, plus includes pretty much all of the same features as you'd find with the R5, but at a lesser price making it a solid companion option.

Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera Delivering incredible performance at speeds up to 12 fps, the EOS R6 camera from Canon can capture the split-second details between a subject's movements. This is great for dynamic action photos of athletes, animals, or vehicles in motion. The selectable electronic (silent) shutter mode can capture images at up to 20 fps, which is useful for wildlife photographers and photojournalists.

C-Cam Finally, if you're on a bit more of a budget (or looking to squeeze one more camera into your production plans) the EOS R50 is another solid mirrorless camera by Canon that might not feature the same high-end specs, but still packs a bang for your buck.