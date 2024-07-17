While we’re on the cusp of Canon making some major camera announcements here this week about the future of their popular digital mirrorless line, it’s perhaps fitting that folks are getting nostalgic and looking back at the camera that really started it all for the brand.

While obviously popular with photographers, the original Canon EOS 5D Mark 1 camera is truly a landmark camera for not just Canon—but the entire digital content creation world in general which ultimately begat important video cameras like the 5D Mark IV.

Let’s look at how sentiments surrounding the original Canon 5D have changed over the years and further explore if the 19-year-old Mark 1 Classic is still a viable camera option today.