Is the 19-Year-Old Canon 5D Classic Still Worth Buying Today?
A look back at the Canon EOS 5D Mark 1 Classic and how it stacks up nearly 20 years later.
While we’re on the cusp of Canon making some major camera announcements here this week about the future of their popular digital mirrorless line, it’s perhaps fitting that folks are getting nostalgic and looking back at the camera that really started it all for the brand.
While obviously popular with photographers, the original Canon EOS 5D Mark 1 camera is truly a landmark camera for not just Canon—but the entire digital content creation world in general which ultimately begat important video cameras like the 5D Mark IV.
Let’s look at how sentiments surrounding the original Canon 5D have changed over the years and further explore if the 19-year-old Mark 1 Classic is still a viable camera option today.
A Retro on the Canon 5D Mark 1
In a video put out by YouTuber Andrew Findlay, the photographer asked a simple question where he wondered if “the Canon 5D Mark I, also known as the Classic, is a good choice for new photographers in 2024?”
That question has sparked an online discussion about how the 5D Mark I stacks up today against modern digital mirrorless cameras as competition. This is truly an interesting discussion as the photo capabilities of cameras haven’t changed perhaps as drastically as the video specs.
One could ask a very similar question about the Canon 5D Mark IV, which has gone down as one of the most important video cameras of the past few decades as well, and if it would still be an option for videographers working today.