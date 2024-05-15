Canon is back and doubling down on its mirrorless R system lineup once again by announcing today that it is developing a new EOS R1. This R1 is set to be a full-frame FR mount camera that will act as the first flagship model for the EOS R System.

Canon has shared that it is aiming for a “2024 release” for this new camera and has shared many details about this new camera, which it is touting as its “first” flagship model, which indicates that it is being designed to be a more popular, and perhaps powerful, model than the Canon R5—or any of their other mirrorless offerings.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the EOS R1 so far, and why you might want to keep tabs on it as more details emerge before its eventual release later this year.

Introducing the Canon EOS R1 While we don’t actually have full specs for the Canon R1 just yet, we do have plenty of info about the camera shared by Canon this morning. In their official press release, Canon has shared that the EOS R1 is set to be a mirrorless camera geared towards professionals that brings together Canon’s cutting-edge technology and top-class performance. The camera is set to dramatically improve the performance of both still images and videos from their previous models and is tailored for professionals on the frontlines of content creation. The EOS R1 will include a newly developed image processor DIGIC Accelerator in addition to the pre-existing processor DIGIC X, as well as a new image processing system and a new CMOS sensor which will enable large volumes of data to be processed at high speeds to deliver never-before-seen advancements in Auto Focus and other functions.

New Image Processing System and Deep Learning Technology As is the case with any new camera these days, there is a focus on deep learning and other AI-adjacent features—although the press release for the R1 doesn’t seem to be filled with any other AI jargon. The EOS R1 promises to achieve higher-speed and higher-accuracy subject recognition than ever before and even touts that shooters will be able to accurately track players in team sporting events with multiple subject intersections. The new image processing system, when combined with deep learning technology, will help to improve image quality overall as well as add new image noise reduction functions. There’s also a new AF “Action Priority” function that will recognize subject movement by rapidly analyzing the subject's status.