As we’ve been teasing for the past few weeks, Canon has finally—and officially—launched two exciting new full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new Canon EOS R1 promises to be “ahead of the game” and will serve as the brand’s new flagship mirrorless camera with a huge 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor and 6K RAW video recording.

Canon has also unveiled their new EOS R5 Mark II which should be highly versatile for all types of content creators, photographers, and video journalists it will feature a 45-megapixel full-frame sensor and be capable of 8K 60 Raw/4K 60 SRAW/4K 120 10-bit video.

Let’s take a look at these two major new Canon cameras and explore what you need to know about them for now. (We’ll undoubtedly get to learn plenty more about both in the coming days and weeks as well.)

Introducing the Canon EOS R1 Designed to feature speed, precision, and reliability, Canon’s latest flagship model—the EOS R1—is built for photojournalists, sports photographers, wildlife shooters, and other image-makers who—as Canon puts it—” can't afford to miss the shot.” As the new flagship of the company’s EOS R line, the R1 will sport a full-frame 24MP BSI stacked sensor, DIGIC Accelerator processing, next-gen Dual Pixel Intelligent AF, and the robust design expected from a professional workhorse. While the R1 will indeed be great for stills, it will also tout strong video capabilities and support an integrated workflow with Cinema EOS shooters. The R1 will be able to shoot up to 6K 60p raw recording or 4K 60p MP4 recording using a 6K oversampling area with 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling. Proxy recording is also possible and helps expedite post-production by splitting two separate recording formats across the two separate memory cards; for example, record a 6K 60p raw version to one card and a DCI 2K 60p MP4 version to another so you can edit and grade the lower bit-rate footage and then apply your edits to the higher bit-rate version when finishing. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 24MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor

DIGIC Accelerator + DIGIC X Processing

Dual Pixel AF with Action Priority

Improved Eye Control AF

6K 60 Raw & 4K 120 10-Bit Internal Video

Up to 40 fps, Pre-Continuous Shoot Mode

9.44m-Dot 0.9x EVF, OVF Sim. View Assist

3.0" 2.1m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Vertical Grip, 2x CFexpress Type B Slots

Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5G Base-T Wired Ethernet The Canon EOS R1 is expected to start shipping on November 26th, 2024.

Introducing the Canon EOS R5 Mark II Alongside the new flagship R1, Canon has also introduced a new version of their popular R5 camera with the EOS R5 Mark II. This updated version should feature enough horsepower to allow Canon's highest-resolution mirrorless sensor to shoot a speedy 30 fps and capture 8K60p raw video. The EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera will also be a multimedia professional's solution for versatility, image quality, and intelligence with an all-new 45MP sensor's stacked, back-illuminated design that joins a brand new processor to provide upgrades in nearly every category, creating a do-it-all camera that gets the job done. The new R5 Mark II will also inherit many of the innovations that made its other relative, the R5 C, a favorite among combination video-stills shooters, and carries over much of its Cinema EOS cousin's features and workflow. Like its predecessors, the 45MP full-frame sensor enables impressively high-resolution DCI 8K raw video recording internally, now up to 60 fps, along with 4K SRAW also at the full sensor width. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 45MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor

DIGIC Accelerator Processing

Cross-Type Dual Pixel Intelligent AF

8K 60 Raw/4K 60 SRAW/4K 120 10-Bit Video

Up to 30 fps, Pre-Continuous Shoot Mode

5.76m-Dot EVF with OVF Sim. View Assist

3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

In-camera upscaling to 179MP

CFexpress & SD UHS-II Memory Card Slots

Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 6 Support The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is expected to start shipping on August 20th, 2024.