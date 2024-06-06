If you were a fan of the Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM lens then, well, we have very good news for you. Canon is doubling down on one of its more popular lens options and has announced an RF version with the new RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM. Which, as Canon seems to be aiming it, is very much positioned to be a popular hybrid lens for both photo and video pros alike.

Let’s take a look at this new 35mm lens and how its new (and lighter) design should pair well with its solid specs and useability features to be a potential go-to lens for a variety of your shooting needs.

Introducing the Canon RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM While we say hybrid lens here quite a bit, make no mistake, this new RF lens from Canon has truly been designed with high-end cinema video needs in mind. The Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM Lens is a wide-angle L-series hybrid prime featuring an ultra-fast f/1.4 maximum aperture to suit working in a variety of challenging and difficult lighting conditions. This upgraded version of its EF counterpart also features a Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for fast floating rear focus and a Nano USM for quick and quiet floating autofocus performance. Its optical design incorporates specially developed elements as well that help to nearly eliminate chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity and color accuracy. The lens still features two ultra-low dispersion elements and two aspherical elements are also featured to further control various aberrations and distortion for great sharpness and resolution.

Price and Availability Overall, this new RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM should be reliable and versatile with its durable physical construction is dust—and moisture-sealed with ASC (Air Sphere Coating), SSC (Super Spectra Coating), and Fluorine coatings for use in any environment and to prevent ghosting and flares. Here are the full specs and pre-order options: Full-Frame Format | f/1.4 to f/16

Extremely Fast Design, Advanced Optics

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for Rear Focus

Nano USM for Fast Floating Autofocus

Manual Iris/Full-Time Focus Rings

Air Sphere (ASC) Coating

Two Aspherical Elements, Two UD Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design

Attachable Rear Gel Filter Holder