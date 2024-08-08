It (hopefully) goes without saying Timothée Chalamet is crushing it at the box office lately. After the success of Dune: Part Two and Wonka , we're all asking: what's his next big move for the Chalamet Empire to conquer?

Martin Scorsese. The only catch? It's in a commercial. Capitalism wins again.

Pivoting from troubled prince/candy man, Chalamet is taking on the role as a tormented artist in Martin Scorsese's latest Chanel ad promoting the Bleu fragrance.

Check it out below.

Timothée Chalamet in a Commercial Directed by Martin Scorsese The 90 second advertisement follows Chalamet's character as he navigates a gritty New York City in search of meaning and purpose. That could be the logline for an entire Scorsese movie, but instead, it's just a visually striking ad. The stunning short film showcases Chalamet's charisma as he effortlessly embodies the brand's cool aesthetic. The fun of the commercial comes from the tongue-in-cheek storyline of Chalmet embodying a star trying to make his way through a promotional tour. Of course, Scorsese's masterful direction elevates the commercial, transforming it into a cinematic experience that reminded me a lot of After Hours. It's the kind of thing that makes you really want these guys to team up for a feature. Commercials are a great way for directors to get experience working with actors and define their voices. Scorsese doesn't need help doing either, but it's cool to see what he does here to spotlight the product but still tell a story.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

